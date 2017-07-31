Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Kids: Friend Is Reportedly Shocked They Were Discussed With Vanity Fair

A family friend of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was reportedly surprised to see the actress discussing her six children during her recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

As fans may have seen, Angelina Jolie opened up about her highly publicized split from Brad Pitt last year during the interview and also revealed how her children have been coping with the split by saying that they’ve been brave when they’ve needed to be.

Angelina Jolie went on to reveal that she and her kids, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, were healing from the events that led her to file for divorce, not from the actual divorce.

In response to the candid interview, a friend of the couple’s spoke to Entertainment Tonight on July 28 and expressed their shock at Angelina Jolie’s decision to share details of her children’s private life — especially after refusing to speak of them in public for years.

“It’s surprising that [Angelina Jolie] would use the children to help herself in the story, especially after years where both were dedicated to protecting their privacy,” the family friend told the outlet.

The family friend continued, revealing that Brad Pitt has remained focused on his children, who he sees a few times each week, and continues to attend counseling both by himself and with his kids.

In his free time, Brad Pitt has been spending time with his male friends and enjoying his new art hobby. He’s also been preparing to film a new sci-fi film, Ad Astra, alongside actor Tommy Lee Jones.

Although Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband recently engaged in a tell-all interview about their split with GQ Style magazine, he chose to keep his children out of the discussion.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways after two years of marriage in September of last year, and a short time later, Pitt was accused of having an altercation with his oldest son on a plane days before Jolie’s divorce filing.

As fans may recall, Angelina Jolie requested she be given full physical custody of her six kids at the time she filed for divorce.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had been married for just over two years when she filed for divorce.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]