Blake Lively Says She Treats Husband Ryan Reynolds Like Her ‘Girlfriend’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may seem like they have a perfect life together. Now, the mom of two is opening up about why life at home with her actor husband and their two kids certainly isn’t a fairy-tale and revealing why she treats her man like a “girlfriend.”

Lively got candid about her life and how she and her husband are portrayed in the media in a very candid new interview. The actress admitted that she actually thinks it’s pretty dangerous that she and the actor are made out to have a perfect life together.

“That what you see in the media is not real life,” the former Gossip Girl actress explained in the September issue of Glamour Magazine. “It’s nonsense. It simplifies people.”

“Not all men, but a subsection of men, have a desire to understand and control women,” Blake then continued of the misconceptions that surround herself and Ryan. “To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around.”

Blake went on to suggest that she and her husband of five years are often made into characters that aren’t necessarily who they are in real life away from the cameras and red carpets. Lively explained that what people say about them, particularly if it’s negative, often gets to her.

“We’re really shy people who express ourselves best when we’re acting, when we’re hiding as someone else,” she said inside the pages of the women’s lifestyle magazine. “The fact that very shy people have to share that shy person with the world – and are sometimes hurt by it – it’s very weird emotionally.”

But just because Blake and Ryan don’t necessarily have a “perfect” marriage like the media often makes out doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise for the two, who are parents to daughters Ines and James Reynolds.

Lively admitted that the secret to their happy and strong relationship is that they both treat each other like best friends, or in her case, like a “girlfriend.”

“With him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend,” Blake said of the actor, who she met on the set of their movie Green Lantern in 2010. “And he does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy.”

And it sounds like part of that back and forth includes Ryan asking his wife about his sometimes controversial – but always hilarious – tweets.

Reynolds, who boasts more than 6 million Twitter followers and gets thousands of retweets on his messages, recently admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he often runs his tweets by his wife, especially if they involve their kids.

“Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or [with] advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects,” he said of his hilarious and often viral messages on the 140-character site. “Otherwise it’s mostly stuff done on like, an airplane, flying somewhere.”

But while Lively is claiming that things aren’t perfect between the two in the new interview, there’s no doubting that Blake and Ryan definitely have a marriage that’s enviable.

Back in May, Reynolds had everyone calling himself and his wife “couple goals” after he gushed over the actress with Humans of New York.

After the two appeared together at the prestigious Met Gala on May 1, Ryan had a seriously sweet message for the mother of his two children in which he revealed that Lively had actually helped him to mend his fractured relationship with his father before his passing.

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy,” Ryan said of Blake, who he married in a top-secret ceremony in 2012.

He also claimed that being married to Lively has made him into “a more empathetic person.”

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]