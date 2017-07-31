Joanna Krupa’s Estranged Husband Defends Her Amid Brandi Glanville Lawsuit, Insists Her Lady Parts Don’t Stink

Joanna Krupa’s husband Romain Zago is defending her against shocking claims made by Brandi Glanville.

Amid her ongoing lawsuit against the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Joanna Krupa has received some help from her estranged husband, who claims that Glanville lied about her during a 2013 episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

As fans may recall, Brandi Glanville claimed Joanna Krupa’s private parts gave off a foul odor during her appearance on the show and also suggested the model had engaged in an affair with Mohamed Hadid during his marriage to her former co-star, Yolanda Hadid. According to Glanville, Mohamed Hadid was the source of her information and Lisa Vanderpump was in on his alleged claim, as well.

However, during a recent deposition, Romain Zago took the stand for his former partner and insisted Glanville’s claims of Krupa having a “smelly vagina” were false.

“If you want to know the answer to this stupid comments from your client, [Joanna Krupa’s] vagina smells amazing. And I swear on God, Jesus, my father, my brothers,” he said in a statement to Glanville’s lawyers, according to a report by Radar Online on July 30.

Romain Zago also said that his wife’s private parts smelled “better than any other woman in the world” and labeled Glanville as a bully who damaged his marriage.

A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Joanna Krupa filed a lawsuit against Brandi Glanville for defamation of character in 2015 after the former reality star continued to bash her publicly.

A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Although Joanna Krupa has admitted to knowing Mohamed Hadid, she claims they were never anything more than dear friends. Yolanda Hadid has also weighed in on the situation, claiming that Krupa was not the reason behind the end of her marriage to Mohamed.

As for why Brandi Glanville may have targeted her, Joanna Krupa has said that she may be jealous of her success and relationships. Prior to the end of her marriage to Zago, Krupa said that Glanville was likely still hurting due to her former husband Eddie Cibrian’s affair with LeAnn Rimes, who he later married.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]