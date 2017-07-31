Austin Man Leads Police On Car Chase With 2-Week-Old Baby, Rams Cop Car, Suspect Was High On Drugs [Audio]

A man led Austin police on a car chase with a 2-week-old baby, the Hill Country Scanner reported. Before being apprehended, he rammed a cop car. According to KOMO, the suspect was high on drugs.

On Saturday morning, police received a call around 3 a.m. The caller explained that the suspect was high on drugs and had driven off with their 2-week-old infant.

According to court documents, Anthony Fionn Price, 48, grabbed the child from the mother’s arms. He threatened the baby, the infant’s mother, and the man’s own mother with a screwdriver.

Austin police officers located the vehicle near FM 969 and Ed Bluestein Blvd. Law enforcement tried to pull the man over, but Price continued to drive north, headed toward the 51st Street intersection.

Three police cars followed Anthony Fionn Price as he took the E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. exit and drove west. Driving at a high rate of speed, the suspect ran several red lights and crossed halfway into oncoming traffic.

The entire time, the man’s 2-week-old baby was in the car with him. At one point, he used his vehicle to ram into a police car and continued driving off.

During the 30-minute chase, police continued to pursue Price. They were finally able to pin the vehicle with patrol units in a parking lot located on Wall St., near IH-35.

Court documents explain that one Austin police officer tried to save the baby by punching out one of the vehicle’s windows. They were able to get the infant. Over six police officers, including assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, tried to get Anthony Fionn Price out of the car.

The man was arrested and charged with endangering a child and driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, both felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and evading a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. It does not appear that he is facing any charges for threatening the baby, the infant’s mother, or his own mother with a screwdriver. However, more charges could be added at a later time.

Anthony Fionn Price has a bond of $51,000. To listen to the audio, click on the above embedded Facebook post and turn the volume up.

[Featured Image by ChiccoDodiFC/Thinkstock]