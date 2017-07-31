Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Had An Impact On Scott Disick’s Visits With His Kids?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly co-parenting successfully after talking things out during a family vacation in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

According to a new report, Kourtney Kardashian and her former boyfriend, who has been linked to numerous women in recent months as he continues on with his party-boy lifestyle, are back on track after the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly laid down a set of clear rules.

On July 31, TMZ shared a report that suggested Kourtney Kardashian had demanded Scott Disick stop his hard-partying behavior and learn to respect her new relationship. As the outlet explained, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are completely done romantically, but they have dedicated themselves to maintaining a united front for the sake of their three kids, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

The outlet went on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian was furious with Scott Disick after learning about his jealousy-fueled party spree in May and kept their kids away from him until he cleaned himself up. As fans may recall, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima went public with their romance in Cannes in May when they shared a public kiss on a yacht. A short time later, Disick arrived in France with rumored flame Bella Thorne.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been fairly secretive about their relationship since going public months ago, but they have been regularly photographed together.

Kourtney Kardashian called it quits with Scott Disick in the summer of 2015 after he was photographed getting cozy with another woman. Since then, Kardashian has been linked to Justin Bieber and Younes Bendjima. As fans will recall, Kardashian and Bieber began spending time with one another at the end of 2015 and were most recently seen together earlier this year.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment of the E! reality series.

