‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Rejected Quinn & Ridge Start A Hot Romance? Ridge Ignores Steffy’s Warning

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric (John McCook) rejecting Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) could have far-reaching consequences. Many Bold and the Beautiful fans were upset when Eric disowned Ridge as a Forrester and said that he is now Ridge Marone, and pointed out that Eric has had his fair share of cheating on his various wives. This week, Eric will tell Quinn that he wants a divorce, which will also upset fans since so many want them to make up. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it is Eric who will suffer the backlash as his actions may drive the two castaways straight into each other’s arms. After all, the two may commiserate that the man who professed he loved them threw them both to the wolves, and they may lean on each other for comfort and support.

Quinn will be completely upset by the news, according to the spoilers. Ridge will also find it difficult to believe that his father would divorce his wife over a few kisses. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via She Knows Soaps, not only will Eric ask for a divorce but he will ban Quinn from his company and home.

Quinn and Ridge are given assurance that their affair of the heart will not be revealed to Eric… but can Katie be trusted?! #BoldandBeautiful #TeamQuidge A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will talk to Ridge after she learns of the impending divorce. She will tell Ridge that he must move on, as long as he doesn’t move on with Quinn. Steffy will point out that Quinn is not the woman her father should be turning to right now, but once again Ridge will insist that it is Quinn who is the victim. According to the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Ridge had hoped that Quinn and Eric would find a way to fix their marriage. He will be concerned for Quinn.

This will leave Steffy questioning why it is Quinn who is uppermost in his thoughts. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will justify his concern by saying that he is worried about Quinn as a friend. He will insist that their kisses didn’t mean anything. Steffy will warn Ridge that it won’t be wise to pursue a relationship with Quinn as Eric is particularly emotional at this point. Steffy will tell Ridge that he needs to steer clear of his soon-to-be ex-stepmother. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will tell Steffy that he has no romantic interest in Quinn especially after everything that has happened with Eric.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy finds out about Ridge and Quinn worries about Eric. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/cA0D4NvEX4 pic.twitter.com/rYPuNSqJc3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 18, 2017

Historically, Ridge and Quinn have sworn that they would stop locking lips, only to start kissing again soon after. If this is any indicator of their underlying chemistry, how much more powerful will it be now that they are both nursing wounds inflicted by the same man? Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that it is only a matter of time…

[Featured Image by Dario Cantatore and Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images]