‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Says He’s ‘Luckiest Grandpa Ever’ As Baby Jackson Visits Almost Daily

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff took to social media over the weekend to comment on being a grandpa. Since the birth of baby Jackson Roloff over two months ago, the 55-year-old Roloff patriarch and father to four of his own children hasn’t been shy about his feelings towards being a first-time grandparent. Matt Roloff’s personal Facebook account seems to be his preferred online medium to not only share photos of baby Jackson but also to talk about how he’s the “luckiest grandpa ever.”

On Sunday, Matt Roloff shared yet another adorable photo of himself posing with Zach and Tori’s firstborn child. Of course, loyal Little People, Big World fans went crazy liking, sharing, and commenting on Matt’s newest grandfather with grandson selfie. The Roloff family’s reality TV show, Little People, Big World, has been airing on TLC off and on for over 11 years. Social media was around in 2006, but Matt Roloff has been very active on Facebook since Little People, Big World got a reboot of sorts in 2013 after a nearly three-year hiatus.

During the time that Little People, Big World was off the air, the four Roloff children were busy off the small screen with dating, finishing high school, and going off to college. There were a few special episodes of Little People, Big World thrown in between the time the show ended in December of 2010 and the time it picked back up with regular new seasons in October of 2013. The special episodes tackled the marriage problems between Matt and Amy Roloff, Zach’s new girlfriend, and a Roloff family vacation in Australia.

With the return of new episodes of Little People, Big World in 2013, the Wrap shared in 2014 that the show broke series ratings records with Jeremy and Audrey’s wedding episode. Loyal and long-time viewers tuned in to watch Zach and Tori get married during the season that followed, and the birth of the couple’s first child back in May gained the Roloff family members more followers on social media to watch the first Roloff grandbaby grow up. Matt Roloff now has over 600,000 followers on Facebook and enjoys showing off baby Jackson, with the latest new photo on Sunday getting hundreds of thousands of reactions.

The Facebook post that shows Matt Roloff holding baby Jackson with the caption that he’s the “luckiest grandpa ever” has received 80,000 reactions and over 4,500 comments in less than 24 hours. According to grandpa Matt, he gets to see baby Jackson nearly every single day, sometimes several times a day, and he even thanked Zach and Tori for visiting the farm so often. Some of the comments say that Matt is lucky to get to see baby Jackson every day, while other comments say that baby Jackson is the “luckiest grandbaby to have you as a grandpa.”

Another comment added that Matt would soon have a baby girl to show off, as Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are due to deliver the second Roloff grandbaby in just over four weeks. Little People, Big World fans can’t wait to see Matt’s granddaughter, saying that he’ll be holding one grandbaby in each arm for proud grandpa photos. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently moved back to the Portland area to be closer to the large Roloff family farm, and comments say that both grandbabies will love the 36-acre farm — “what kid wouldn’t?”

Matt’s followers also continue to say that they miss Little People, Big World and “hope it will be back on soon.” TLC usually only gives fans about a one month notice before airing a new season, and Premiere Date reports that the new season is yet to be scheduled, although Amy Roloff shared on Facebook that there’s more to come in September. Fans hope that a new season of Little People, Big World will feature more of baby Jackson and the birth of Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl. In the meantime, fans can catch up on last season’s full episodes of Little People, Big World on TLC, including the season finale episode that aired on Tuesday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET titled “The Best Gift Ever” where Zach and Tori Roloff welcome baby Jackson into the world.

Matt Roloff joked in December of 2016 that Zach and Tori Roloff should stick to having only four children after Tori said she wants two and Zach said he wants four. As shared in a People Magazine article, Matt wished Zach and Tori a happy one-year anniversary, and after asking how many kids they’re “talking about,” he adds that they “shouldn’t go over four” to lower the odds of having a “bad apple in there.”

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]