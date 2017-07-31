‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 12: Peggy Sulahian And Shannon Beador Go To Battle

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s newest cast member, Peggy Sulahian, will reportedly go head-to-head with Shannon Beador throughout Season 12.

According to a new report regarding the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Peggy Sulahian doesn’t hold back when it comes to Beador and her weight struggles and has even allegedly taunted her on Instagram after growing close to her nemesis, Vicki Gunvalson.

On July 31, a report by Radar Online revealed that Peggy Sulahian has established close relationships with both Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd during filming on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Meanwhile, her relationship with Beador has grown increasingly strained.

As an insider explained to the outlet, Peggy Sulahian doesn’t jive well with Shannon Beador, and in addition to her weight comments, Sulahian allegedly accused Beador of being jealous of her marriage to husband Diko. As for her weight comments, Sulahian reportedly tells Beador that she shouldn’t blame any of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars for her personal struggles, which include a 40-pound weight gain.

Peggy Sulahian joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County months ago as the 100th housewife of the Real Housewives franchise.

A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

Shannon Beador joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its ninth season after the exits of Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino, and Lydia McLaughlin, and a short time later, her marriage to David Beador was thrust into the spotlight.

As fans will recall, David admitted to engaging in a months-long affair during Season 10 of the show, but after going through couples therapy later that season, they renewed their vows. Then, at the end of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, Gunvalson claimed David had been abusive towards Beador, which Beador denied.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

To see more of Peggy Sulahian, Shannon Beador, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and Lydia McLaughlin, tune into tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]