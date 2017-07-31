Kendall Jenner Exposes Breasts On The Streets Of NYC

Kendall Jenner put everything on display while strolling around New York in a completely sheer top and no bra.

Photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently surfaced online and showed the model making it pretty clear once again that she’s certainly not averse to showing off her breasts.

In pretty shocking NSFW photos of Jenner posted online by Express, Jenner could be seen giving the world an eyeful of her breasts, which were exposed through the sheer fabric of her low-cut red translucent top.

Doing nothing to cover up, Kendall left her bra at home for her trip out in New York City on July 30. As a result, the Big Apple — and those exposed to the snaps around the world — saw the reality star’s breasts as she strutted her stuff in high-waisted jeans.

It’s not clear exactly what inspired Kim Kardashian’s little sister to put herself on display while walking the streets. However, Kendall stepping out with her breasts exposed comes just days after the reality star and model posted a completely nude photo of herself to Instagram.

The star, who is also an older sister to Kylie Jenner, got totally naked for the risqué NSFW photo that showed her lying face down on a picnic table below an ornate chandelier.

But it wasn’t just Jenner’s totally nude display that had jaws dropping. Kendall was also slammed for the photo because she was photographed with a cigarette in her left hand as she posed seductively in the nude.

A number of outlets called out the star for getting naked and smoking at the same time. Self Magazine claimed that the 21-year-old model was “sending the wrong message” to her predominantly young fan base by posing with a cigarette in her hand despite her claiming in the caption that she doesn’t actually smoke.

Kendall hasn’t responded to the nudity or smoking backlash. Of course, her latest close-to-naked exposures certainly don’t mark the first time the star has shown off a whole lot of skin on social media.

Earlier this month, she posted a very risqué photo of her body on Instagram that showed her almost completely exposing her breasts in a tiny crop top and a thong as she put her toned torso on full display for the camera.

Just weeks before, Jenner shared another nearly-nude photo on her Snapchat account that featured her in a red thong swimsuit that she then pulled up even higher to expose even more of her butt cheek and thigh.

Proving she certainly wasn’t about to apologize for stripping down to a thong in the almost nude snap, Kendall added the sarcastic caption, “Sorry,” alongside an upside down question mark.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]