‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: One Love Triangle Ends As Another Begins, Broken Hearts And Rekindled Love

Days of Our Lives fans have been watching a love triangle between Chad, Abigail, and Gabi. It has been filled with twists and turns, as well as a lot of insecurities. Now viewers are seeing the beginnings of another love triangle with Nicole, Brady, and Eric. The love lives of several Salem residents are facing challenges, it seems.

The following will contain spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised, please stop reading now.

Days of Our Lives viewers know that the love triangle between Chad, Abigail, and Gabi is coming to a conclusion – finally. Fans have wanted a Chabby reunion for months and Ron Carlivati has promised to deliver it. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Chad will profess his undying love for her, while she lays in a hospital bed struggling for her life after saving his. Gabi eavesdrops and hears it all, forcing her to face what she already knew deep down. Chabby belongs together.

With that love triangle coming to a happy ending, Days of Our Lives fans have been watching as another one starts. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Nicole was sentenced to community service at the Horton Center. Fate seemed to put her and Eric together, which was an emotional struggle for them both. Nicole was filled with anger and pain over Daniel’s death but knows Eric very well. They were a couple in the past, and she knows he is truly a good man. Being around him every day reminded her of who he really is.

Friends 'till the end. ❤️ #DAYS ⠀ ????: @camilabanus A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:16am PST

Soaps She Knows reports that Roman will be a confidant for Eric as he struggles with his feelings for Nicole. Having someone to talk to will help Eric understand that he needs to figure out what he wants. If he tries to reconcile with Nicole and she is unwilling, any trust and friendship that has been re-established will be gone. There is also the major concern of his brother Brady, who Eric loves very much.

As the storyline plays out, there will be twists and turns, lies and deceit, and broken hearts. Days of Our Lives fans know that Nicole’s exit is coming soon, as she is already through taping. Could she and Eric ride off into the sunset with Holly? Will the rumors of Jen Lilley reprising the role of Theresa Donovan be true as Brady will need a new love interest? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

