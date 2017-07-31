‘Outdaughtered’: How Much Money Do The Busbys Get Paid For Their Show? A Lot, Probably

How much money do Outdaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby make for having their own show on TLC? A lot, probably.

As In Touch Weekly reports, how much money the Busbys make from the show isn’t public knowledge, as their contracts haven’t been made public. However, writer Megan Heintz added one part fact, one part speculation, crunched some numbers, and came up with a pretty impressive figure.

Reality-TV producer Terrence Michael says that families on popular shows make about 10 percent of the show’s budget. He estimates that the Outdaughtered budget is in the neighborhood of $250,000 to $400,000 per episode, meaning that the Busbys make between $25,000–$40,000 per episode. That means that for 20 episodes, they’ve probably made something between half a million and 800 grand.

That kind of bank will cover a lot of diapers and formula.

Of course, that’s all just speculation. As it turns out, reality-TV stars’ salaries all over the place, and depend on a number of factors, according to a 2016 Business Insider report.

How Popular Is The Show?: It goes without saying that players on more popular shows make more money than players on less popular shows. So, expect the Kardashians to make in the neighborhood of eight figures per season. Expect players on low-rent shows like Breaking Amish to make something like a few grand per episode. Outdaughtered isn’t in the Kardashian range of popularity, but it’s certainly more popular than, say, Breaking Amish.

Do The Performers Have Merchandise Tie-Ins?: That’s where the Kardashians make most of their reality-TV bank: fashion lines, apps, perfumes, and so on, tied to their names. Obviously, the Busbys don’t (yet) have their own merchandise line.

Did They Get Fair Contracts?: Your reality-TV show can be the most popular reality show on TV, but if you signed a contract paying you pennies, it’s pennies you’ll get. Also, the executive who wrote your contract may find creative ways to deny you money. That’s a claim that former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff makes — that he was “screwed” (he uses a different word) out of money for appearing on LPBW. Although he hasn’t specified how, specifically, that happened.

Back at the Busby home, it seems like all of that sweet, sweet TLC money is just icing on the cake. Adam has a relatively high-paying job as an account executive, according to his LinkedIn profile. Danielle also has a day job as an independent beauty consultant, according to Romper. And the two own a cycling business.

For the time being, anyway, it looks like the Outdaughtered family won’t have to worry about making ends meet anytime soon.

