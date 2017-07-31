Nicole Kidman Breaks Hearts As She Debunks ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Rumors

Since the last episode of Big Little Lies aired on HBO, fans have been clamoring for more from the team of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, but few confirmations have come from the camp. Instead, the public has pinned their hopes on unsubstantiated gossip -rumors which Ms. Kidman is now debunking.

Nicole Gives The Lowdown On Big Little Lies Season 2 Talks

While it wouldn’t be fair to say a season 2 for Big Little Lies is not going to happen, Vogue reports that Nicole Kidman isn’t feeling hopeful. She says talks are going on, but it’s proving difficult to get everyone interested or free from outside commitments. Ms. Kidman is as upset about the slow moving process as anyone and understandably so, considering one of the 10 Emmy nods the show received was for her portrayal as Celeste.

Nicole adds that there’s no lack of story ideas for a second season, so, if things do come together, they will definitely have a direction for the series.

Meanwhile, Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallee has been very forthcoming with his opinion that the limited series was just a “one time deal,” though he would like to work with Kidman and Witherspoon again on a new project.

Nicole Kidman May Return To The Small Screen Anyway

Top of the Lake is another series that has grabbed Nicole’s attention and, as she appeared at a TCA event to speak about it, she admitted the small screen has really beckoned to her. CNN reports that the actress is very keen on returning for more television roles, though she was quick to add that there aren’t any offers on the table at present.

She has just one request. As much as she loves the engaging dramatic roles she’s been playing, Ms. Kidman says she would like to liven things up a bit.

“I would love to be able to do a comedy,” says Nicole. “I never get offered them. I always get offered dramas.”

Kidman admits that she might not do well with a funnier role, but she wants to give it her best shot. At worst, she’ll have to relaunch her career and that’s something she’s done more than once.

Right now, failure isn’t even on the star’s mind. She’s been riding a wave of success since early 2016 and there’s no sign that the compelling projects are coming to an end. The Big Little Lies actress says she’s enjoying the success and feels so much gratitude that she weeps when she thinks about it.

“I don’t know how that happened because it was not thought out; it was given to me that way. So I just bow down and I’m very, very grateful,” says Nicole Kidman.

Season 2 of Top of the Lake will air over the course of three days, beginning on September 10 on Sundance TV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]