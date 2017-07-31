Javi Marroquin Gets A New Tattoo, Spends Time With New Girlfriend

Javi Marroquin had an eventful weekend. In addition to spending time with his new girlfriend, the Teen Mom 2 dad had work done on his back tattoo and debuted his new ink on Instagram.

On Saturday, July 29, Javi Marroquin took to Twitter, where he told his fans and followers that he would be seeing his new girlfriend the following day. He then responded to a fan who wondered how he endured a long-distance relationship by explaining that while it is hard, he always looks forward to the next time they will be together.

Also on Twitter, Javi Marroquin re-tweeted a post from a fan which included a photo of a bouquet of roses he had sent to Lauren Comeau. In the message attached, Javi Marroquin mentioned his new girlfriend’s stressful week and said that he hoped the red roses would make her feel better.

Javi Marroquin began dating Lauren Comeau earlier this month and recently confirmed their romance on Instagram with a sweet photo. Since then, he’s shared several more photos of the two of them together, including an image of them riding a jet ski together.

Javi Marroquin then took to Instagram, where he posted a video and photo of the new tattoo he is sporting on his upper back.

Javi Marroquin shares a young son, 3-year-old Lincoln, with his former wife Kailyn Lowry, who he split from last year.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and welcomed their son one year later. Then, as Javi Marroquin tended to a deployment in Qatar, Lowry announced their marriage was over in May 2016 and proceeded to conceive a child with another man, Chris Lopez, who she is no longer dating.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s divorce was finalized in December of last year, according to a report by Radar Online.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]