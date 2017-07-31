Miley Cyrus Strolls With Barack Obama In A Bikini Top In Bizarre Photo

Miley Cyrus left fans confused after posting an image of herself with former President Barack Obama to Instagram.

The singer sent fans into a frenzy on July 30 when she posted a fake photo of herself and Obama taking a walk together in almost matching workout gear, which she joked was a genuine candid paparazzi shot of herself and the former U.S. president.

“I never post pap photos but uh…… @barackobama,” she captioned the image, which was obviously photoshopped to put the two together on the streets.

The edited snap showed Cyrus sporting a black bikini top and yoga pants while Obama could be seen wearing similar black workout gear and a baseball cap as they appeared to take a stroll together.

But while it seemed pretty obvious to most fans that the image of The Voice star walking the streets with Barack wasn’t exactly authentic, others appeared to be a little confused by Cyrus’s photos with the father of two.

“Surely not real haha,” Instagram user @hayleyagius commented on the photo, while @camseely asked of the edited candid shot with Obama, “Is this real?”

“What? When?” @mr_hero903 asked, and @tia.maria1997 commented, “Is this for realz?”

But while some of Cyrus’s followers seemed a little confused by her fake photo with Obama, others joked about the “Malibu” singer’s photoshop skills.

I never post pap photos but uh …… @barackobama A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

“You just won this Instagram!!!” Instagram user @brandywithawhy_ commented on the fake snap uploaded by Miley, which received more than 1.6 million likes in the first 13 hours after it was posted.

“Lmao people who just believe what they see.. Hello world.. Photoshop anyone?” @raniamdh commented. “Love u Miley.”

It’s not clear exactly what inspired Miley to post the fake photo of herself and Obama spending some quality time together, though Cyrus hasn’t made a secret of her admiration for the former president in the past – or her disdain for the current president, Donald Trump.

Miley used the social media site last week to call out Trump after he announced his plans to ban transgender troops from serving in the military.

“Please don’t erase our progress! We’ve come so far!” Cyrus urged Trump, adding that she was “heartbroken” to hear the news.

The singer then provided links for Trans Lifeline and her charity, the Happy Hippie Foundation, and urged transgender people to contact the charities if they needed help.

Last year, Cyrus even vowed to leave the country if Trump became president.

In March 2016, she claimed in an Instagram post that she would emigrate if the businessman was elected, though it appears she’s still very much a U.S. citizen and is thought to still be living in California.

Slamming Trump in a profanity laced Instagram post, she wrote in part, “Honestly f*** this s*** I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

But it seems like Miley will be staying in the U.S., at least for a little while longer.

The former Hannah Montana actress is gearing up to return to The Voice for Season 13, where things are already getting heated between her and her fellow coaches, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton during filming for the blind auditions.

What do you think of all the confusion caused by Miley Cyrus’ fake Instagram photo with Barack Obama?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]