Does Leah Messer Have A New Boyfriend? She Talks Men On Instagram

Leah Messer has been targeted with numerous rumors regarding a possible new boyfriend in recent weeks and in a new post on Instagram, she’s added fuel to the fire.

Following the premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, which features the reality star acting as a single mom to her three kids, Leah Messer has taken to Instagram to post a new quote about men and how they can make a woman happy.

“A man doesn’t need to be perfect to make a woman happy. All he needs to do is be the man he said he was when he first met her,” the message read.

In the caption of the meme, Leah Messer told her fans and followers online that women too should be who they say they are.

At just 25-years-old, Leah Messer is already twice divorced. As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Messer married first husband Corey Simms, the father of her 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, in 2010 but split just months later after she admitted to sleeping with another man days before their wedding. One years later, Leah Messer married her second husband Jeremy Calvert, the father of her 4-year-old daughter Adalynn, but called it quits with him in late 2014 after he claimed she cheated yet again.

Although Leah Messer briefly dated a man named T.R. Dues, she has seemingly been single for over a year as she remains focused on being the best mom she can be to her three daughters.

As Leah Messer continues to raise her three daughters as a single parent, she appears to be on good terms with both Simms and Calvert, despite their past issues and allegations against her.

As fans may remember, Leah Messer was accused of drug use years ago and ultimately lost some of her custody rights. Since then, however, she’s regained shared custody of her twins as she maintains a shared agreement with Calvert as well.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

