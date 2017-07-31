Kate Hudson Reportedly Pregnant With Pitt’s Babies After Alleged Romance: Is Actress Having Twins?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s flock of six children include Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. But when Brad and Angelina split, it was Pitt’s allegedly single and ready to mingle status that garnered much of the spotlight. The actor’s alleged flirty relationships included actress Kate Hudson. Now a new report claims that Kate is pregnant and that Brad is the baby daddy. And it doesn’t stop there, with Hudson allegedly expecting twins.

Woman’s Day magazine via Now To Love issued a “shock exclusive” on July 31, telling readers about the allegations that Hudson is going to be welcoming Pitt’s baby twins by posing two questions.

“Is Kate Hudson having Brad Pitt’s twins? Is Hollywood about to hear the pitter patter of two sets of baby feet?”

In its alleged exclusive, the magazine reported that Kate is slightly more than four months pregnant. The actress, 38, reportedly paid a recent visit to her physician to undergo an ultrasound. During that visit, Hudson was reportedly delighted to learn that she will soon be welcoming not just one but two babies into the world.

Friends cited by Woman’s Day also revealed that initially some “doubt” existed as to the identity of the baby daddy, but now those pals reportedly claim that Kate has become “certain” that it’s Brad who will become the father of twins again. The magazine pointed out that because Pitt has that known history of having twins in his family, with Brad and his ex Angelina Jolie the proud parents of 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, it isn’t quite as surprising that he and Hudson allegedly are looking forward to welcoming two babies into the world.

As for how Pitt reportedly feels about having not one but two babies with his alleged former girlfriend? Woman’s Day claimed that just like Kate, Brad is allegedly thrilled.

“Brad couldn’t be more excited to be a dad once more!”

Rumors of a romance between Pitt and Hudson swirled last year. A celebrity security guard, Kris Herzog, who reportedly has worked with both Brad and Angelina, told Woman’s Day that Brad and Kate were an ideal couple.

“I know both Kate and Brad, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were dating!” said Herzog.

He described Hudson as a “wonderful” person, and opined that Pitt would be fortunate to have a romance with her, describing the two as having the potential for becoming a “great celebrity couple.”

As for the future for Kate and Brad if they are having twins, however, the two haven’t been seen together in public recently. Pitt allegedly had a “casual” summer romance with Sienna Miller.

On July 17, however, Yahoo quoted a source as claiming that Brad and Sienna were cooling off and that it was Miller who had “pulled the pin” on her romance with Pitt, leaving the 53-year-old actor free to date again, although allegedly heartbroken.

“Sienna’s decision to cool their romance has left Brad ‘heartbroken’ as he looks to move back into the dating world.”

That sounds as if Pitt is available to renew his romance with Kate Hudson before the alleged twins that he reportedly fathered arrive. But is Kate unattached?

Hudson has been rumored to be dating a musician, Danny Fujikawa, for months. In May, Now To Love reported that Kate showed up at the premiere of Snatched, starring her mom Goldie Hawn, with her “new man” Danny as her date. Although Fujikawa and Hudson had been dating for a few months at that point, the May appearance marked their first official event as a couple.

We at it again ???? #DirtBikeRyders A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

And despite the new report that Kate is pregnant with Brad Pitt’s twins, Hudson just posted a new Instagram photo from a dirt bike adventure. The photo shows Kate with a man identified by the Daily Mail as “her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.” Hudson’s son Ryder is also in the adorable snap, which spotlights the actress’ newly shaved head.

In the caption, Kate wrote that the trio were “at it again,” using the hashtag “#DirtBikeRyders” in a playful pun on her son’s name.

So does the timing of Hudson’s romance with the musician clash with the report that she’s pregnant with Brad Pitt’s twins? The Daily Mail reported that Kate and Fujikawa were initially rumored to be dating in March before their debut as a couple at the May premiere of Hawn’s comeback comedy Snatched. And now Hudson and Danny reportedly are still going strong, as evidenced by her new Instagram photo.

What do you think about the rumors that Hudson is going to be welcoming Pitt’s babies into the world soon? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Junko Kimura/Getty Images]