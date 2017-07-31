Kate Middleton News: Group That Asks Prince George’s Mom Not To Get Pregnant Calls Duggar Family ‘Nonsensical’

Kate Middleton was lectured on family planning earlier. Prince William’s wife was asked not to get pregnant for the third time to allow proper upbringing for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

There has been considerable support for the Royal couple anyway. People have asked Having Kids to let them decide how many kids they are going to have. Many have found it offending that the group is preaching couples on how big their family should be.

People argue that Kate Middleton and Prince William have only two kids at the moment. Even if they plan for the third, it would not be considered a “large” family. Even the Queen has four children.

While it is unclear if William and Kate are planning for another child, there are many celebs who have more than two kids. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six kids. Even if we leave the three adopted children, they still have three biological ones.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham have four children. Kris Jenner has four children with her now-deceased husband Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and two more with Bruce Jenner. Steven Spielberg has five children with Kate Capshaw. Victoria and David Beckham have four children together.

Having Kids was apparently questioned why they did not target the controversial Duggar family, instead of telling the Duchess of Cambridge how she should plan her family. The Duggar family, from TLC’s reality TV show called 19 Kids and Counting, is known for having lots of kids. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the Duggars do not believe in the use of birth control because of their Baptist faith.

As the BBC points it out, the Roman Catholic Church is against artificial methods of birth control. However, many modern Catholics do not follow the church’s instructions on family planning.

Having Kids answered its critics by pointing out the fact that it has earlier criticized the Duggar family for abusing the “right of entire species to survive.” In fact, the group has called the family’s right to keep extending their family as “nonsensical.”

After being heavily criticized for asking Prince George’s mom not to plan for her third child, Having Kids has pointed out that it has also been critical about U.S. President Donald Trump, a father of five children, due to his approach about the issue.

