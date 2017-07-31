Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, And Putin Net Worth 2017

Bill Gates, President Vladimir Putin, and Jeff Bezos are said to be among the richest men on the planet. The two U.S. entrepreneurs, Bill and Bezos, have built successful business empires that have to a greater extent relied on innovative technology and economics to grow. However, for political leaders such as Putin, who like to keep such details private, their wealth is in most instances sketchy at best. That said, the following is an outline of their net worth and how they got it.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates has a net worth of $89 billion and has topped the Forbes list of the world’s richest men for close to two decades. Born on October 28, 1955, he and Paul Allen co-founded Microsoft in 1975, a company that specialized in creating PC software. It soon after became the biggest of its kind in the world. The company generated $85.32 billion USD for the year ended (2016) and has been posting impressive annual returns, boosting his net worth. He and his wife Melinda Gates, chair the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable organization that works to save lives by supporting health initiatives. He is presently the world’s richest man.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the second richest man on earth with a net worth of $86 billion. Born in 1964, he is the founder and CEO of Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer. Having initially focused on selling books, the company has diversified its revenue streams in recent years to include household products and video streaming, and presently rivals Walmart in the retail division. Other investments he has includes the Washington Post, which he bought in 2013, and Blue Origin an innovative aerospace company which has recently been involved in commercial space flight ventures.

Putin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is said to be the richest individual in the world, with an estimated net worth of about $200 billion. According to Hermitage Capital Management’s CEO Bill Browder, a company that was at one time the biggest foreign investor in his country, his first decade as president involved “stealing” as much money as he could. Much of his wealth is said to be in shares and hedge funds that are managed for him. Bill revealed this during an interview with CNN.

