Chris Brown Misses Rihanna? New Song Talks About Letting A Good Girl Go [LISTEN]

Chris Brown seems to be missing his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. The 28-year-old singer recently released his new song entitled “Perfect,” which he co-wrote with Dave East. According to Hollywood Life, it is clear that the crooner misses the love of his life from the opening line of his single.

“Oh, we ain’t friends no more? Why you won’t listen no more? Damn, I let a good girl go,” he sang.

Riri broke up with Breezy in 2009 after he brutally attacked her. Despite the assault, the 29-year-old pop diva still took him back and had a brief relationship from late 2012 until summer 2013. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Robyn Fenty (which is Rihanna’s real name) explained why she decided to get back with Chris after what he had done to her.

“Maybe I’m one of those people built to handle s–t like this. Maybe I’m the person who’s almost the guardian angel to this person, to be there when they’re not strong enough, when they’re not understanding the world, when they just need someone to encourage them in a positive way and say the right thing,” she said.

Rihanna thought she could change Chris Brown. She admitted that she was protective of him because she felt that people didn’t understand him. However, the Barbadian songstress soon realized that she had to walk away because people will start thinking less of her if she agreed on what he’s going to give her.

The award-winning singer also realized that being with her ex would only remind him of the bad moments of his life and his failures. Despite the brutal attack, Breezy still has a special place in Rih’s heart.

“I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die,” she said. “We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.”

“Perfect” isn’t the only song that had Chris thinking and missing of Rihanna. According to Hollywood Life, he was also featured in “Always” by Floyd “A1” Bentley. In the intro of the track, the father of one can be heard confessing to a woman that she’s always on his mind. It seems that the only way that the “Party” singer can connect with his ex-girlfriend is through his music.

Rihanna and Chris Brown sparked romance rumors when their unreleased duet called “Put It Up” leaked two years ago. According to E! News, the raunchy song is allegedly a leftover from the singing heartthrob’s last album recorded back in 2013. He even told MTV that the track was youthful and at the same time sexy.

The exes have worked together in the past including the remixes of “Birthday Cake” and “Turn Up The Music.” Breezy and Rih also recorded a duet called “Nobody’s Business” for the songstress’ Unapologetic album. He may not have confirmed that the Bajan beauty was the woman he’s referring to in “Perfect,” but he hinted that she’s the one for her in his documentary Welcome To My Life.

According to Life and Style, Chris Brown revealed that he almost proposed to Rihanna in 2009. He explained how he fell in love with her and claimed that he was even the first one to say “I love you” to her. Unfortunately, the assault occurred first which led to their split. Listen to “Perfect” below:

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]