George Clooney’s Twins: Photo Reportedly Leads To Concerns For Safety

The first photos of George Clooney’s twins were recently plastered on the front of a magazine without his consent and understandably, the actor isn’t happy.

In addition to George Clooney’s statement against the French publication, the new dad is said to be concerned over the safety of his entire family, including his 39-year-old wife Amal and their 1-month-old babies, Ella and Alexander.

On July 28, Hollywood Life spoke of the photos of the twins, which were taken at George Clooney’s home in Lake Como, Italy, and revealed that the 59-year-old actor was reportedly considering pressing charges against Voici magazine — and amping up security for his family. As the insider explained, the invasion of privacy has set off a chain reaction for George Clooney, who has a total of five properties around the globe.

According to the report, George Clooney never used to be too concerned with the amount of security he had for himself but now that he is a father of two, his outlook on protection has changed and when it comes to his five homes, they may all soon undergo a security increase.

Hollywood Life went on to reveal that George Clooney has been overwhelmed by the paparazzi’s recent visit to his home and is said to be horrified that someone could have gotten so close to his twins without him knowing.

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 6, nearly three years after they tied the knot in Italy.

Although George Clooney never expressed interest in becoming a father, he changed his views once he fell in love with Amal Clooney and now, he’s reportedly thriving as a dad. In fact, just days ago a source told Hollywood Life that Clooney was a natural parent.

George Clooney may have protested the idea of parenthood for years, according to the report, but after welcoming Alexander and Ella weeks ago, he has adjusted to his new role as dad and is said to be calm and patient with his children.

The second Hollywood Life source went on to reveal that George Clooney never thought he would be this content but after getting married and settling down, he reportedly feels that his whole life has prepared him for this moment.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]