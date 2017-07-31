Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Accuses Gigi Hadid & Ex-Fiance Zayn Of ‘Faking’ Romance [Video]

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is once again throwing some serious shade at her former fiancé Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Despite the singer calling it quits with the former One Direction star back in 2015, Edwards appeared to suggest she may not be fully over her ex during a recent performance where she seriously slammed her former fiancé and the Victoria’s Secret model live on stage and seemingly accused them of “faking” their romance.

New footage captured of the pop star performing with her Little Mix bandmates proved she may not be ready to move on fully just yet after she threw some pretty serious shade at the couple while performing the band’s hit “Shout out to My Ex.”

A video of the girls performing at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 30 was uploaded to Instagram by Little Mix fan @updates.little.mix and showed Edwards throwing out a pretty major diss at her former fiancé and his girlfriend.

In the recently uploaded video, Perrie can be heard changing the lyrics of the song to name check Hadid, who has been dating Malik for over a year and a half.

Rather than singing the lyrics, “Hope she ain’t faking it like I did,” Edwards can be heard singing, “Hope she ain’t faking it like Hadid.”

Jerrie????❤️???? #perrieedwards #jadethirlwall #jerrieisreal #leighannepinnock #jesynelson #littlemix #glorydaystour #glorydays A post shared by Little Mix Updates (@updates.little.mix) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Though the difference is pretty subtle, fans claimed that Perrie was most definitely throwing shade while her bandmate Jade Thirlwall also appeared to make it pretty clear that she heard her friend’s subtle change.

Jade burst into laughter after hearing Perrie swap out “I did” for “Hadid,” causing her bandmate to stumble on her lyrics a little as she too laughed about the diss.

Fans then threw in their two cents when it came to Edwards referencing Hadid during the latest stop of Little Mix’s “The Glory Days Tour,” and both praised and slammed the singer in the comments section of the Instagram video.

“SAVAGE! Throw that shade girl, throw it!!” @gwenfckay commented on the clip.

“Proud of u lady,” Instagram user @aqxaqamar then added after seeing the singer sing the serious Gigi diss.

But while some praised Perrie, others were quick to put the singer on blast for calling out Gigi and Zayn almost two years after her engagement to the former One Direction star ended.

“I’m just sick of her,” @anushka.zg commented on the subtle shade. “They broke up two f***ing years ago and she’s still doing all this s***.”

Little Mix have made no secret of the fact that “Shout Out to my Ex” was inspired by Edwards and Malik’s relationship, and Daily Mail reported last year that the song’s original lyrics actually made more of an explicit reference to Zayn’s romance with Gigi.

The site claimed that Perrie originally sang, “Heard he’s been f***ing some model chick,” which appeared to be a direct reference to Gigi who has walked some of the biggest runways and modeled for some of the biggest brands and fashion houses in the world.

Instead, the officially released version of the song features the slightly tamer lyrics, “Heard he’s in love with some other chick.”

It’s never been confirmed that Zayn cheated with Gigi, though he and Perrie called off their engagement in August 2015 while Malik then went public with his romance with Hadid just three months later in November 2015.

What do you think of Perrie Edwards throwing some major shade at Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid? Was it harmless or an unnecessary swipe at the happy couple?

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]