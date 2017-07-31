Kailyn Lowry Discusses Having Three Baby Daddies With Jo Rivera On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry was hesitant to share the news of her pregnancy with fans on Teen Mom 2 and who can blame her?

As fans may recall, Jenelle Evans, Lowry’s co-star, faced tons of backlash when she announced that she was pregnant with her third child by a third man just months prior. So, when it came time for Lowry to come clean about her own situation, she was admittedly fearful about the criticism that would ensue.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry is seen meeting with her first child’s baby daddy, Jo Rivera, at her home in Delaware, where she informs her ex-boyfriend of her concerns.

“I’m gonna start filming about being pregnant,” she begins, according to a report by The Hollywood Gossip on July 28.

Kailyn Lowry explains that in addition to the fact that she doesn’t want to talk about what she’s going through on camera, she also doesn’t want to deal with the drama she’ll certainly be faced with once Teen Mom 2 viewers discover that her third child has been fathered by a third man. As she pointed out, Evans went through a lot when she revealed her third child was on the way in August of last year after dating her now-fiancé for just under a year.

Kailyn Lowry then tells Jo Rivera, the father of her 7-year-old son Isaac, that the drama is going to come regardless, so she might as well be honest about her situation and avoid as many assumptions and rumors as possible.

Kailyn Lowry is already mom to 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were married for three years before announcing their breakup in May of last year.

Kailyn Lowry briefly dated her third baby daddy after her split from Javi Marroquin but by February of this year, when she announced she was expecting, they had split.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]