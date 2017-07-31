Rachel Lindsay Ex Says She Didn’t Skip Engagement Party: ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Explains Cast Trip

Rachel Lindsay may not have joined her Bachelor Nation “besties” for a recent weekend trip to the Dominican Republic, but that doesn’t mean The Bachelorette star “no-showed” for her own engagement party. On the heels of rumors that Rachel Lindsay skipped her own engagement party and weekend getaway at a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic, a former suitor says that is not the case, and that the scheduled cast trip was not supposed to be all about ABC’s current leading lady.

According to E! News, Rachel Lindsay did not show up for a scheduled trip to the Hard Rock Punta Cana with her girlfriends to celebrate her engagement to her final man. While Bachelor Nation beauties Raven Gates, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode, and Sarah Vendal were all photographed partying at the resort, a source told E! that Rachel “somehow didn’t make it on her flight” and no one knew what was going on. The insider said Rachel Lindsay “was supposed to be there,” but at the last minute The Bachelorette star “didn’t show up” for the trip with her squad.

Indeed, Alexis Waters even posted a photo of the squad posing at the resort with the caption:

“Celebrating @therachlindsay engagement without @therachlindsay #hardrockpuntacan.”

The squad takes over @therachlindsay's date. Get ready! #TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

But one of Rachel’s’ rejected suitors is now setting the record straight about the weekend festivities. Adam Gottschalk, who made headlines during Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season by bringing a creepy ventriloquist doll with him, revealed that the story about Rachel blowing off her own engagement party is untrue. Gottschalk posted a link to the E! News story and revealed it was untrue.

“#False,” Adam wrote on Twitter. “It was a bachelor trip & the resort happened to know Rachel was coming. Rach had other press & couldn’t attend. She’s here in spirit!”

#false it was a bachelor trip & the resort happened to know Rachel was coming. Rach had other press & couldn't attend. She's here in spirit! https://t.co/0aIYxm2rqo — Adam Gottschalk (@AdamJGottschalk) July 30, 2017

Gottschalk even posted a photo of himself strolling on the beach at the all-inclusive resort, which reportedly included free drinks for all, 13 swimming pools, miniature golf, horseback riding, and more for the cast of the ABC reality show.

As for Rachel Lindsay, while she didn’t make it to the ABC party, she had a busy weekend back home. Rachel posted a photo to Instagram over the weekend to congratulate her cousin on winning her basketball championship. Rachel is seen posing in the photo with her basketball champ cousin. Rachel Lindsay used the hashtag #familyfirst in her post, making it clear that for this weekend, she put her real family ahead of her reality TV family.

Congrats to my lil cousin Jordan and her team S.K.A. on winning their basketball championship this weekend!!!! #familyfirst #cousinlove #basketballrunsinthefamily A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

You can see Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All this Monday, followed by the season finale of The Bachelorette on Monday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]