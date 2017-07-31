Carrie Underwood Jokes About Pregnancy After Stripping Down To A Bikini

Carrie Underwood is joking about the pregnancy rumors just days after stripping down to a bikini.

Shortly after the country star shut down speculation she’s pregnant with her second child by showing off her seriously toned abs in a bikini, Underwood is now revealing that she did actually have a baby concealed in her tummy but probably not in the way fans were thinking.

Underwood made the confession on Twitter on July 29 where she joked that all the pregnancy speculation actually came from her chowing down and sporting a “food baby.”

“That’s what I call a ‘food baby,'” Carrie joked in response to radio personality Bobby Bones after he recently tweeted that he felt he’d gained a “dad bod” from overeating.

“I’ve been accused of being preggers after some good Mexican food!” Underwood continued, referring to the recent speculation she was pregnant. “Mmmmm… guacamole…”

The “Good Girl” singer then jokingly added a pregnant emoji to her tweet.

Notably, Carrie’s “food baby” confessions came shortly after fans claimed that the singer appeared to be sporting what they believed could potentially had been a baby bump while filming a new opening sequence for NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles in June.

Umm… Okay all this time I've been like y'all are overreacting, she's not pregnant… Until I saw this pic ???????? pic.twitter.com/9FyhtEsgWd — All About Carrie (@allabout_carrie) June 29, 2017

A number of social media users commented that Carrie appeared to be showing off a bump in a tight red dress on the set and flocked to Twitter to post images that they claimed showed the former American Idol winner and her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, may have been expecting their second child together.

But while Underwood didn’t directly respond to the speculation she was pregnant, she certainly shut down the rumors in her own way.

Shortly after fans were sent into a frenzy speculating the star could be pregnant, Carrie took to Instagram to make it pretty clear that she and Mike won’t be giving their 2-year-old son Isaiah a brother or sister just yet.

Though she didn’t mention the rumors directly in the caption, Underwood put an end to the baby speculation once and for all by showing off her flat stomach and toned abs in a shot she uploaded to the social media site of herself in a tiny orange bikini.

“Sunshine = ✔ Lake = ✔ @caliabycarrie swimsuit = ✔ Happiness and love for time with family and friends = ✔✔✔✔✔,” she captioned the bikini photo, which proved she’s most definitely not concealing a baby bump.

“Summertime is all about love… love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment! Get out there and relax!” Carrie continued in the caption, proving that she wasn’t using any tricks to alter her bikini shot by adding, “PS: #NoFilter.”

But while Carrie and Mike may not be celebrating another baby just yet, Underwood does have something big to celebrate with another famous man in her life.

According to Headline Planet, she and fellow country star Keith Urban have a whole lot of celebrating to do this week after their duet “The Fighter” shot to the top spot on Mediabase’s country radio singles chart on July 30, almost six months after the duo first released the collaboration in early February.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT]