‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kristina Threatens Julian, Could She Step Into Dad Sonny’s Shoes As Mob Boss?

General Hospital spoilers indicate that there may be a new mob boss in training. In fact, nothing stirs old rivalries quite as much as old villains coming back into town. And with Julian Jerome (William deVry) returning because his daughter Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) is seriously sick, Kristina Davis Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) stakes her territory. According to General Hospital spoilers, Kristina will scream and threaten Julian that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is more powerful than he is. Kristina will hurl these threats despite the fact that her mother, Alexis, will tell her to stop screaming at Julian.

General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry point out that there are two reasons Kristina could soon be leading the mob and following in her father’s footsteps. The first is that Kristina has a bitter resentment against Julian. Not only has he done despicable deeds to her family, such as using his grandson, Danny, as a shield to protect him from Sonny. But he wanted to slit Alexis’ throat with the same knife that killed her mother. General Hospital spoilers also indicate that Julian could be the very reason that his daughter, Sam, is terminally ill. Sam’s illness can be traced back to giving birth in a non-sterile and traumatic environment, and this could have been avoided if Julian had told everyone that his sister Olivia was alive. Kristina certainly has plenty of fodder for vengeance against her family’s arch enemy.

Did Scout contract Sam's infection? Find out in today's harrowing #GH… STARTING NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/5j7OMyqBD6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 28, 2017

The second key piece of information that Kristina could be taking up the reins, according to General Hospital spoilers, is that Sonny has temporarily given Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) control over his business. With Sonny taking a temporary backseat from the mob world, it becomes very possible for Kristina to make her own world to take over her father’s business. Kristina, at the moment, is very motivated to take action against Julian, hence the remarks about her Sonny’s power and connections. Since Sonny is out of the way, Kristina has the perfect opportunity to take the lead, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

Question for you, @_lexiainsworth: are the @andoniantwins not the cutest scene partners you've ever worked with? #BehindtheScenes #TGIF #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

With Alexis’ savvy and Sonny’s ruthless streak, Kristina could be in the perfect position to be set up as mob princess and take over her rightful place among the five most powerful families in Port Charles. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest General Hospital spoilers, rumors, and breaking news.

WATCH: Kristina gives Julian a piece of her mind, something we're sure Sam wouldn't mind in the least. #GH pic.twitter.com/P7D8ZcuqmD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]