Jill Duggar Poses In New Family Pic With Baby Samuel, Derick Dillard Gets Bashed For Not Cooking For His Wife

Jill Duggar is officially back on social media! The Counting On star has posted four photos on Instagram in the last six days. This is an indication that Jill is slowly regaining her strength after giving birth to her second son, baby Samuel Scott Dillard, via C-section last July 8.

Duggar fans noted that Jill and husband Derick Dillard have been awfully quiet since the baby’s birth. There were no interviews and no exclusive magazine photos of the new baby. This is peculiar for the Duggars, who usually celebrate family milestones with a lot of social media posts.

On Sunday, Derick took to Instagram to share a new family picture with baby Samuel. In the photo, Jill and Derick are seen having a meal together while taking care of their newborn. Their first son, Israel, is not with them in the picture and must still be with Derick’s mom. Derick shared that their lunch was courtesy of a family friend.

“Thank you [Paul Olinger] for the delicious smoked ribs! They make a great Sunday lunch with [Jill] when we aren’t able to cook as easily after baby Samuel Scott Dillard!”

Moms who have just given birth definitely need all the help they can get and free meals are always a welcome treat. However, Derick’s post was met with harsh comments from critics, who slammed the missionary for not taking over the chores instead.

Thank you @ptoling for the delicious smoked ribs! They make a great Sunday lunch with #jillmdillard when we aren't able to cook as easily after baby #samuelscottdillard ! Baby = baby back ribs! #ribs #sundaylunch A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

In the post’s comments section, many wondered why Derick is not cooking for Jill while she recovers. One even lifted a verse from the Bible to point out that even men should be able to cook.

“Genesis 27:31 — Esau cooked. Plenty of instances in the Bible where men got in the kitchen and cooked. Time to cook for your wife!”

Derick’s post has been shared on various fan pages on social media, and it has gotten the same negative reaction from a lot of Duggar watchers. They pointed out that Derick should be able to do the chores since he doesn’t have a regular job anyway. Some didn’t mince their words and even called Derick “useless” and “lazy.”

Meanwhile, the Duggar family is still silent about Jill’s birthing experience despite many fans asking for updates. Last week, Jill posted a cryptic verse on Instagram reminding her followers to praise God even when things don’t go as planned.

Fans took this as a hint that Jill may be grieving about something. Many speculated that complications after her recent C-section will prevent her from having more kids in the future.

Meet #SamuelScottDillard This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him! ❤ A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Jill followed up her post with a new close-up photo of baby Samuel, who is looking big and healthy. The 26-year-old reality star may break her silence on her recent C-section experience when Counting On returns for a new season this September.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]