Mom Allegedly Killed 3-Month-Old Baby, She Was ‘Angry And Irritated’ With His Crying

A Tulsa woman has been arrested over allegations that she killed her 3-month-old son for crying too much.

Tulsa World is reporting that Ashely Avonna Ledbetter repeatedly slammed her baby boy face first into his bed before his head brutally hit a dresser and rebounded off the floor. The infant, Zion, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while his 22-year-old mother was arrested less than three hours later on the charge of child abuse murder.

Doctors said it was impossible for Zion to survive his injuries after identifying that he had a lacerated liver, punctured spleen, bruises on both arms as well as multiple skull fractures. Officers had been dispatched to Ledbetter’s residence in the aftermath of the infant’s horrifying injuries.

According to US News, the 22-year old mother allegedly told police officers that her 3-month-old son fell from his bed and lost consciousness. After being grilled consistently by investigators and queried about the infant’s grave injuries, Ledbetter backtracked on her story and said she grew angry and frustrated about the child crying.

The 22-year old mother said that she went to prepare a bottle for Zion. She revealed that when she returned, he would not stop crying. Ledbetter divulged that she tied a blanket around the baby’s head and left a pacifier in his mouth.

According to her, when that did not work, she picked Zion up and slammed him face down on the bed several times. It was then that the baby’s head hit the dresser and bounced off the floor.

Police confirmed Ashely Avonna Ledbetter’s statement in their report.

“When tying the blanket around his head to hold his pacifier didn’t work, she got frustrated and picked him by the back of the neck and started slamming him face down. She stated that she did this five times. She stated that she was angry and irritated at him.”

Police say the 22-year-old and her 3-month-old son were staying with friends when the tragic incident occurred.

Zion’s father had been taking into police custody for an unrelated incident and was not there at the time.

Ledbetter is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

[Featured Image by Tulsa County Jail]