Chester Bennington Finally Laid To Rest In ‘Beautiful’ Private Funeral

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was finally laid to rest in a private funeral with his family and closest friends.

On Saturday, about 200 friends and family members gathered for a private funeral for Bennington near his home in Palos Verdes, California. According to TMZ, most of the guests were musicians who have worked with Chester and Linkin Park.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, a full stage, including a drum kit, can be seen at the funeral service. Apparently, it was setup to accommodate musical tributes for Chester.

Hundreds of chairs also lined up neatly on the grass, facing the stage. In the front row, several white couches were placed, probably for family members and closest friends of the late Bennington.

The news outlet also revealed that security was heightened at the event with police forces stationed in the area.

Guests who attended Chester’s funeral were given a yellow wristband customized with the singer’s name. Attendees were also provided with VIP passes with a photo of Bennington performing in a jam-packed stadium.

Austin Charlie, the former lead singer of the band Of Mice And Men, shared a photo of the keepsakes on Instagram. Austin captioned the photo with, “The service was beautiful today. Thank you, Linkin Park, thank you, Chester, for everything.”

It can be recalled that Chester’s family expressed their desire to hold a private funeral for the singer. The family also passed on the offer to bury Bennington next to his good friend Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Despite opting for an intimate memorial, Chester’s family is reportedly considering to give his fans a chance to honor him at a later time.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park recently showed their support of hundreds of tributes organized for Chester. The band reportedly endorsed over 300 memorials for Bennington across the globe.

Linkin Park also encouraged thousands of their fans to gather and commemorate the vocalist on memorial places put together with the help of LPFanCorner. Some of the places expected to hold tributes for Chester include Los Angeles, Vancouver, Paris, Copenhagen, Japan, and more.

The band has yet to confirm if they will attend any of the scheduled memorials for Chester.

Bennington took his own life over a week ago. Authorities confirmed that the Linkin Park vocalist committed suicide and that there was no sign of drug use at the time of his death.

