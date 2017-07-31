Fifty Shades Freed stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are again in the news because of their alleged relationship. New rumors from an uncredited website allegedly ask if the two co-stars are reportedly dating.

According to a recent news from Blasting News, ever since the duo were cast to play Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in the movie adaptation of E. L. James’ erotic novel series, fans have apparently speculated that there was something romantic going on between Dornan and Johnson when they were not shooting.

The news outlet went on to note that not only Jamie’s onscreen chemistry with Dakota has created online rumors, but it also made many to speculate that Jamie is having marital issues with wife Amelia Warner.

Fans should know this for a fact that on multiple occasions, both Dakota and Jamie have made it clear that the duo are just friends and there is nothing going on between them. The Inquisitr has also reported in recent times that the Fifty Shades of Grey co-stars had a good onscreen chemistry and that does not mean that they were having an affair behind everyone’s back.

“I love Jamie, I trust him,” Dakota said during her earlier interview with Express.

“The great thing about Dakota is only she knows what I’m going through, and only I know what she’s going through,” Dornan added.

Dakota and Jamie in Fourth Film?

Apart from the dating rumors, both Dakota and Jamie have been under speculation whether they will agree to play their respective roles again if Universal Studios decide to adapt James’ fourth novel as well.

As earlier reported by Inquisitr, the fourth book in the series titled Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian has shown the events of the first book and the subsequent movie from Grey’s perspective. For die hard fans of Fifty Shades novels and movies, watching an entire movie from a male point of view should be a treat but both Dakota and Jamie have denied they will be working in future Fifty Shades movies.

On different occasions, both Dakota and Jamie made it clear that they enjoyed playing the role of Ana and Christian, but now they want to choose more challenging roles. After wrapping Fifty Shades Darker, Jamie chose to spend some quality time with his wife Amelia and his children before starting to prepare for other challenging roles. Dakota, on the other hand, dedicated her time to herself before signing on to different projects.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]