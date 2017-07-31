’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Recap: Chantel & Pedro Break Up? Danielle Pursues To Deport Mohamed

The drama continued to heat up in last night’s fifth episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2. The highlight of the episode was the epic fight between Chantel and Pedro, who were–ironically–in the Dominican Republic for their second wedding. Could the two be headed for divorce? Read on for our full recap below!

Chantel & Pedro

Last week, Chantel finally saw Pedro’s old and shabby family home in the Dominican Republic. It confirmed her worst doubts that Pedro has been secretly sending his family a ton of money. Worse, his family is acting like they’re expecting a regular stipend.

After talking to his friends, Pedro tries to fix things with Chantel. However, Chantel doesn’t know if their marriage will still work. She mulls over the sad fact that they’re in the Dominican Republic for their second wedding.

Two days before the wedding, Pedro talks to Chantel’s father to clear things up. Instead, he gets a lecture from his father-in-law. Chantel’s father tells Pedro that a husband’s priority should be his wife, no matter what.

“I definitely want to have a sit-down, a man-to-man conversation with Pedro, because I believe that there is a hidden agenda behind this situation. His mother and sister did push him to find an American bride to better their situation.”

Chantel tells Pedro that her family doesn’t approve of how his family seems to be using them for money. In the middle of their fight, Pedro blows up and throws his green card. He tells her that maybe it’s better if he stays in his country when she heads back to the United States.

Danielle & Mohamed

With their annulment hearing drawing near, Danielle is now doing everything to come up with a good case against Mohamed. She talks to Tom, their common friend in Ohio, and begs him to be on her side. Danielle presents him with her biggest evidence that Mohamed just used her to get a green card: their almost non-existent sex life.

“You wanna know the last time I had sex with my husband? Three months after we get married! Where is he getting his sex from? Wasn’t from me!”

Despite hearing this, Tom maintains that he is neutral. He advises Danielle to let it go and focus her energy on her daughters. This triggers Danielle’s hysteria and she storms off.

Meanwhile, Mohamed is also preparing for his face-off with Danielle. He talks to a lawyer and insists he doesn’t need legal representation on the day of the hearing.

Pao & Russ

In Miami, Pao continues to build up her modeling career. She sets up a sexy photo shoot that will capture her new blonde look. Russ uncomfortably watches as his wife strips down in a butt-baring swimsuit and poses in front of the camera.

You DON'T need an "agent" to work with amazing photographers. PH: @ohrangutang @ohrangutangtv H&M: @cristinapilo #90dayfiance #ohrangutangsjungle A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Jorge & Anfisa

Anfisa is still not talking to Jorge. Despite saying that she’s getting lonely without him, Anfisa heads out to a beauty clinic to discuss getting some work done. The 20-year-old says in a confessional that aside from lip fillers, she hasn’t done anything on her face. She tells the doctor that she wants to get Botox around her eyes and other areas in her face.

Anfisa is determined to maintain her lifestyle, with or without Jorge! Watch #90DayFiance tonight at 8/7c. https://t.co/muw9AQlxKi pic.twitter.com/TkTFpXPLIC — TLC Network (@TLC) July 30, 2017

Meanwhile, Jorge meets up with his mom and sister Lourdes and admits that he may have rushed into marrying Anfisa. However, he is planning to see Anfisa soon and fix their marriage. Lourdes tells him not to get any gifts for Anfisa. His mom disagrees and tells Jorge to get Anfisa a present: a Bible.

Loren & Alexei

Loren is invited to speak at an event for the Tourette Association in Washington. She asks Alexei to come with her. Alexei admits that it’s been tough for him to understand Loren’s condition, but he agrees to go.

Loren’s father is impressed that Alexei is making such a big effort to be a supportive husband. Amid all the crazy things going on in the show, it looks like Loren and Alexei may finally be getting their happy ever after!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

