Theon Greyjoy delivered the biggest heartbreak for his sister Yara as well as the viewers in the second episode of Game of Thrones Season 7. The man that was once Reek froze up when his maniacal uncle Euron attacked the Iron Fleet, causing Theon to flee in “Stormborn.”

However, it looks like Theon Greyjoy will finally return in “The Spoils of War” as previewed in the episode’s teaser. But is it possible that his luck will not improve once he reaches land?

The promo for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 also features a desperate Daenerys Targaryen declaring that there will be no more clever plans. Will the Mother of Dragons decide to unleash the Dothraki on Westeros to take what she believes is rightfully hers in “The Spoils of War”?

In “The Queen’s Justice,” Daenerys was victorious when Grey Worm and the Unsullied managed to take Casterly Rock. However, she also lost another important ally as Jaime Lannister attacked Highgarden and ultimately killed Olenna Tyrell.

The death of the last surviving Tyrell certainly reduces the number of Dany’s allies to zero. After all, both Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand were taken prisoner by Euron in “Stormborn.” In addition to that, the Unsullied are stranded on Casterly Rock after the King of the Iron Islands decimated their ships.

It looks like the Mother of Dragons is on her own and has to rely on the Dothraki to defeat Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4. Nevertheless, there is hope yet that she will give in to an alliance with Jon Snow so both of them can get what they want.

So will the Dothraki and the dragons finally see some action in “The Spoils of War”? There is a possibility that Dany will keep them as her last option. In the meantime, she still has Jon Snow, who might help her take the Iron Throne in return for her support in the battle against the White Walkers.

But what of Theon Greyjoy? There are speculations that he will be abandoned by his men for his cowardly escape from Euron and end up back in Winterfell. From there, his fate will be decided by the Starks who might not be too happy with what he has done in the first season.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 premieres on HBO on August 6.

[Featured Image by Game of Thrones/HBO]