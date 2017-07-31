‘Forza Horizon 3’ Gets Sleek Ride From ‘Final Fantasy XV’ As Free DLC In August

The vehicle roster of Forza games have traditionally been based in reality; but, this August, a free DLC add-on will put the Regalia from Final Fantasy XV on the streets in Forza Horizon 3.

Anyone who has played either Forza Horizon 3 or Final Fantasy XV on their Xbox One, Xbox One S, or a Windows 10 PC by August 1 are eligible for the free car download. For those who already have Forza Horizon 3 installed, the car is going to be made available in the game starting on August 1. Final Fantasy XV players are going to be sent a message through Xbox Live with a code for their free download.

Making the Regalia

Turn 10 and Playground Games have worked in collaboration with the Final Fantasy XV team to bring Noctis’ royal car to Forza Horizon 3. As a car fit for a prince, both the exterior and interior are immaculately outfitted with luxurious details. When originally designing the Regalia, the team at Square Enix looked to the Cadillac Ciel and Maybach Excelero for inspiration. In Forza, the car boasts 536 HP and a 7.2-liter supercharged V12. It is more of a cruiser than a sports car, with a width of about seven feet and length of about 21 feet. To see how it handles, see the video at the end of the article.

The Future of Forza and FFXV

Forza Horizon 3 was originally released in September 2016, with Final Fantasy XV following suit with its release in November of the same year. The worlds of both games have continued to grow since their debut as new features and modes have been developed as additional downloadable content that can be purchased as individual add-ons or as part of an Expansion Pass/Season Pass. Forza Horizon 3’s previous addition was a Hot Wheels-themed expansion. The next installment of the Forza series, Forza Motorsport 7, is expected to release on October 3.

Content for Final Fantasy XV has continued since the game’s initial launch with character episodes for each of the game’s three main supporting characters: Prompto, Gladiolus, and Ignis. Episode Ignis has yet to be released, but an online multiplayer expansion is expected to become available before the end of the year. All four expansions are included in the Season Pass.

