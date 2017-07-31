Kim Zolciak Has Animal Control Called On Her Over Dogs, Is ‘Disgusted’ Someone Would Do That

Kim Zolciak of Don’t Be Tardy and The Real Housewives of Atlanta is speaking out, and she is not happy at all that someone called animal control on her over her dogs. Kim has dogs of her own, but also has puppies at her home that she is fostering. Us Weekly shared the details on what happened and what Kim has to say about it.
Kim went to her Snapchat to complain about what happened. The entire time she was showing the card that the animal control person left her. Kim explained that someone had called animal control on her and she is not happy about it. Because of this call, Kim is not going to be posting about her pets on social networks at all anymore. This really does upset some fans who love seeing her posts about her animals.
Zolciak explained that someone called animal control and said that her dogs were not being taken care of.
“I am utterly f**king disgusted and appalled by the person who did this,” she said. She went on to explain that they are in the clear because, of course, the dogs are being taken care of just fine. Kim even said that she has spent $3,000 of her own money on the dogs that she is fostering. She is actually considering keeping one of them as a family pet, but the other two will be adopted out for sure.
Her son, Kash, was even seen snuggling with a puppy on one post. Kim shared that her chef, Tracey Bloom, helped her to decide that fostering would be great for them. It is obvious that they have a lot of love to give and can help out puppies like this, and the kids are enjoying having them there. After her son was attacked by a dog, he seems to have found a way to move past his fear and enjoys spending time with these puppies.
Are you shocked that someone would call animal control on Kim Zolciak? Do you think that someone took it too far? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss Kim when she returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her show, Don’t Be Tardy, will be back for new episodes as well.
#Repost @cheftraceybloom This is my family. Minus a few kids This is not only my TV family but it is a family that has welcomed me into their hearts. They give me tons of stuff. They take me on family vacations & gift me w/ things so great I can't even emotionally handle it. They don't post pictures of cute puppies for likes they have plenty of cute kids for that. For years I've watched people make nasty comments abt their children that are too young to defend themselves We've all grown tough skin because that's just 1 of the negatives that comes w/ being in the spotlight & sharing your life on television. Today was especially upsetting because a stranger, a lurker a hater a judger & perhaps even a "fan" thought they should call animal services on my family because they felt that by viewing a post on snapchat that their animals were being mistreated. Animal services was not there long after seeing the impeccable conditions that the dogs were in. Kim has become an advocate for #animalrescue & #adoptdontshop she has brought awareness to millions of people. I witness their pure true hearts on a daily basis. After their son was bitten by a dog and almost lost his sight they immediately called on experts to re introduce animals into his life. He loves dogs. They were not left scorned by what an animal did. They continued w/ their rescue efforts. Even while on vacation they made 2 stray sick dogs part of their family & making sure they were cared for long after we left. They have not instagramed their balance sheet of good deeds bc they don't need to. But I'm glad to air that laundry. Personally they've donated dozens of crates hundreds of pounds of dog food and thousands of dollars to dogs they've never even met. Recently 3 very sick dogs needed a foster & they stepped up even creating an IG page just for them. Those 3 pups have experienced more love and attention that most of us will get in a lifetime. It's shameful that someone who thinks they know something or maybe someone just wants to throw hate. I hope you realize that you have a great impact on furthering animal rescue. After all that's what you wanted right? I don't know what Kim will do w/ her social media
