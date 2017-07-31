Kim Zolciak Has Animal Control Called On Her Over Dogs, Is ‘Disgusted’ Someone Would Do That

Kim Zolciak of Don’t Be Tardy and The Real Housewives of Atlanta is speaking out, and she is not happy at all that someone called animal control on her over her dogs. Kim has dogs of her own, but also has puppies at her home that she is fostering. Us Weekly shared the details on what happened and what Kim has to say about it.

Kim went to her Snapchat to complain about what happened. The entire time she was showing the card that the animal control person left her. Kim explained that someone had called animal control on her and she is not happy about it. Because of this call, Kim is not going to be posting about her pets on social networks at all anymore. This really does upset some fans who love seeing her posts about her animals.

Zolciak explained that someone called animal control and said that her dogs were not being taken care of.

“I am utterly f**king disgusted and appalled by the person who did this,” she said. She went on to explain that they are in the clear because, of course, the dogs are being taken care of just fine. Kim even said that she has spent $3,000 of her own money on the dogs that she is fostering. She is actually considering keeping one of them as a family pet, but the other two will be adopted out for sure.

Her son, Kash, was even seen snuggling with a puppy on one post. Kim shared that her chef, Tracey Bloom, helped her to decide that fostering would be great for them. It is obvious that they have a lot of love to give and can help out puppies like this, and the kids are enjoying having them there. After her son was attacked by a dog, he seems to have found a way to move past his fear and enjoys spending time with these puppies.

Follow our little babes @shilohsagestella to get updates!! To left is Sage (I think I'm keeping her) in the middle is Stella and to the right is Shiloh ???????? they will be up for adoption soon stay tuned!! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Are you shocked that someone would call animal control on Kim Zolciak? Do you think that someone took it too far? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss Kim when she returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her show, Don’t Be Tardy, will be back for new episodes as well.

[Featured Image by Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]