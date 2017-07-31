Steph Curry Does ‘LeBron James Challenge’ Dance: Kyrie Irving Laughs Along [Videos]

Kyrie Irving’s demands to be traded have played into rumors that LeBron James and Kyrie don’t get along. Now a new video of Steph Curry dancing and doing the #LeBronJamesChallenge, showing Kyrie cracking up in the background, has added fuel to that fire. As reported by Yahoo, the below video shows Curry’s version of LeBron’s dance, which LeBron did when he rapped with Tee Grizzly’s “First Day Out” back in June.

Steph and Kyrie attended the wedding of Harrison Barnes, and Curry did his best LeBron impression by dancing, pumping his fist, mean mugging, and pretending to bench press the air. Kyrie can be seen cracking up in the background at Curry’s mocking of LeBron, and folks are calling it proof positive that Irving laughed so hard at someone on the opposing team mocking James because they assume Irving is done with LeBron. As reported by USA Today, basketball fans can’t assume that just because Curry jumped in to perform his best impression of LeBron during his own #LeBronJamesChallenge means that the rumors of a fractured relationship between LeBron and “Uncle Drew” are true.

However, folks on social media think that it doesn’t necessarily look like a good thing for Irving to laugh so hard at Curry impersonating LeBron.

Curry, however, likely would not find it a bad thing if Irving left the Cavaliers, according to basketball experts.

Steph Curry mocks LeBron's workout, and Kyrie is laughing about it lololol (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/Tpyc4U9C5H — go90 Zone (@go90Zone) July 30, 2017

According to CBS Sports, LeBron’s workout video from June 15, as seen below, received plenty of ribbing from folks who found James’ moves and facial expressions funny. LeBron posted the video not long after the Cavs lost the Finals. As witnessed by the hashtags in the video, James wrote that he heard people praying on his downfall, but wrote that he couldn’t stop and wouldn’t stop striving for greatness.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness???? A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Curry and Kyrie hugged it out, as seen below, in the wake of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California, on Monday, June 12, when the Warriors won the NBA championship.

In the top photo above, LeBron received congratulations from Kyrie after scoring in the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals that same day.

Steph Curry Mocks LeBron James Workout Vids with Kyrie Irving Watching https://t.co/dePceOzZN3 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 31, 2017

More videos from that wedding are appearing online, such as the one below.

Warning: The video might contain language that is offensive.

@24baze & @andre were turning all the way up last night. I was too lol. #hbee2017 A post shared by FREE ALEX. (@ryanonlyryan) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]