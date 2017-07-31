Brendon Urie No Longer Meeting Fans After ‘Kinky Boots’ Performances

In the Broadway musical, Kinky Boots, the lead role of Charlie Price was recently taken over by Brendon Urie, the lead singer for the group Panic! At the Disco. As part of a relatively new tradition that has started on Broadway, performers, especially big name stars, have taken to coming out the stage door in order to meet their fans following a performance. These meetings with the fans often include getting their playbills signed. However, this will no longer be happening with Brendon Urie moving forward.

The Alternative Press reported that because the stakes are so much higher for Urie due to his popularity outside of Broadway, things have gotten out of hand when it comes to fans trying to meet the singer and get his autograph. In fact, the singer himself posted a tweet about the situation, in which he expressed his love for all of his fans, but made it clear that there would be no more opportunities to meet him when he comes out the stage door after a Kinky Boots performance. According to Brendon Urie, when people refuse to listen to him or his bodyguard and instead just choose to scream in his face, then he is just done.

Hey I love y'all. But I can't keep coming out to stage door when you scream in my face and don't listen. So I'm done hope to see y'all later — Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) July 30, 2017

Even the singer’s bodyguard, Zack Hall, took to Twitter in order to explain the reason that there would be no more meetings post performance. Hall explained that this was critical to Brendon Urie’s “mental well-being.” As Hall pointed out in his own Twitter message, even though he would come out first to explain how things would work, as soon as the singer stepped out that door, it was like people forgot everything they were told. He even pointed out that it got so bad that Urie had to stop signing in order to ask people to stop screaming. While the singer’s bodyguard also said that although they did try as hard as they could in order to make things work out for the fans, things continued to get worse, rather than better.

Fans who got the opportunity to see the singer at the stage door after his Kinky Boots performances even tweeted their own experiences with the crowds, often sharing stories of adults pushing and shoving their way towards the front, or even yelling out crude messages to Brendon Urie. Some of the fans even said that they were surprised that Urie and his bodyguard had not canceled the post-performance meetings sooner.

With Brendon Urie’s run on Broadway as part of Kinky Boots set to end this summer, at least he will not have to deal with the craziness for too much longer. At the same time, for fans who had hoped to get the chance to have a playbill signed or even just meet the Panic! At the Disco singer, it is certain to be disappointing that others were unable to listen to either the singer or his bodyguard when it came to how to handle meeting him at the stage door.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]