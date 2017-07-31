‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Joey Makes The Shocking Confession Fans Have Waited For, Victor Recruits Brady

Days of Our Lives fans know that Joey has a secret, and the guilt is eating him up. The closer he gets to his brother Tripp, the more his secret weighs on him. Viewers have already seen him get advice from Roman and the offer of a shoulder to lean on from Claire. Even with support from friends and family, Joey has struggled with the burden of not telling Tripp the truth.

The following will contain Days of Our Lives spoilers. If you don’t want to know, stop reading now.

Kayla has been through quite a bit to clear her name at the hospital, as Tripp betrayed her at every turn. Viewers have watched him stand by her side and help Steve in his investigation while setting Kayla up by changing the drug dosages for patients. Spoilers have already been reported that told Days of Our Lives viewers that Steve will figure out it is Tripp making those changes and putting lives in danger.

When the story comes out, Joey’s guilt will go to a whole new level. Now seeing someone he loves in danger, he feels as though it is his fault. Joey will tell his brother that he is the one that killed his mother. Steve, as Tripp had figured out, was covering for someone but it wasn’t Kayla. Tripp won’t even believe it at first. Once he realizes the truth, he has to face how far he went to hurt the wrong one.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victor is in a tight spot and needs Brady’s help. Though the spoilers aren’t specific about what it is that Victor is asking of Brady, Days of Our Lives fans know that Brady is about to have trouble in his love life. With Sonny in jail and charged with the murder of Deimos, could this have something to do with Titan? Victor may need someone he trusts to look after the family business until Sonny is exonerated. Whatever it is that Victor is asking of his grandson, we will report it to you as soon as word leaks out. Check back with the Inquisitr for the latest on Days of Our Lives.

Do you think Tripp will be held accountable for changing the drug dosages in the patient charts? Will Joey be prosecuted for the murder of Ava? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by NBC]