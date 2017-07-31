‘Little Couple’ Family Embraces Florida After Move, Jen Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, And Zoey Are Settling In

The Little Couple fans may have to wait until September to see Bill Klein, Dr. Jennifer Arnold, Zoey, and Will back on TLC with new episodes, but the family has been filming for a while now and they have plenty of adventures to share with their supporters. What are some of the latest adventures the family has had?

Jen Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, and Zoey recently made a big move from Texas to Florida where Jen is taking a new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. As Little Couple fans know, her parents live in Florida again now too, so Will and Zoey will get to spend a lot of time with them again.

Arnold shared with TBO that it wasn’t an easy decision to move away from Houston and take the job in St. Petersburg. However, the Little Couple star says that her husband Bill was supportive, and she says the job opportunity she received is a dream. Jen adds that St. Petersburg is a great place to live and raise kids, and she would know as she spent time there as a child herself.

As news of the big move emerged, many wondered about the Houston house that had been customized for the Little Couple family and what they would do in Florida. Bill tweeted a photo of a mess of electrical wires, joking about how the switch controls all of the lighting for the St. Petersburg and Tampa area. In reality, it looks like the photo is a shot from the site where the family is working on a renovation, probably for their new home.

Will and Zoey recently got to check out the Florida Aquarium for the first time, and the Little Couple kids found some indoor fun on a rainy day, seemingly at the Great Explorations Children’s Museum. It certainly looks as if Zoey and Will are adjusting smoothly to their new home in Florida and are having a blast this summer playing and getting to know their new town.

Summertime fun on a rainy day! #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Viewers have a lot to look forward to this fall when Jen Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, and Zoey finally return to TLC with new episodes. A legal battle between the network and the production company kept the series on hiatus for an extended period of time, but the family has been filming for some time now and everybody will get to see the big move and plenty of updates on the kids when The Little Couple starts airing again in September.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]