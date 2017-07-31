Teen Wolf Season 6 is officially back and so is Derek Hale. Viewers got a fleeting glimpse at Tyler Hoechlin’s former Alpha in footage found by the FBI, which means that he is probably in trouble once again. But could Derek be the one that the new Hellhound was looking for?

There were several amazing things that happened in Teen Wolf Season 6 Episode 11 including Stiles’ sweet note asking Scott to “be gentle” to his beloved Jeep Roscoe as well as Lydia seeing a web-covered hallway. However, the highlight of “Said the Spider to the Fly” is undoubtedly the fiery showdown between Jordan Parrish and the other Hellhound named Halwyn.

The fight was more than just an awesome display of power and shirtless men. Halwyn managed to injure Parrish before taking on Liam and realizing that he has found the wrong werewolf. So who exactly is the former Eichen House resident turned 100-year-old Hellhound looking for? Will the truth be revealed in “Raw Talent”?

Viewers believe Halwyn might be searching for Scott, who is the true Alpha in Beacon Hills. Unfortunately, the ancient Hellhound doesn’t bother to be more specific in his conversation with Liam. Instead, he chooses to keep warning about “The Wild Hunt” and how something will not stay hidden.

There is little doubt that Halwyn knows something but it looks like he will not be able to tell Scott and his pack anything. The new guidance counselor decided to shoot him in the head with what appears to be an Argent bullet.

An Argent bullet? What are we up against? #TeenWolf pic.twitter.com/TPnuj9Yq3C — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) July 31, 2017

Does this mean the hunters have returned and are out for every werewolf in Beacon Hills in Teen Wolf Season 6 Episode 12? Or are they also looking for Derek Hale just like the FBI?

The synopsis for Teen Wolf Season 6 Episode 12 confirms that Scott will team up with Malia to find the Argent bullet’s true owner. Hopefully, “Raw Talent” will feature more of Derek and Dylan O’Brien”s Stiles.

The midseason premiere of Teen Wolf Season 6 proved that the series still has a solid fanbase. The hashtag #TeenWolf has been trending on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Teen Wolf Season 6 Episode 12 will air on MTV on August 6.

[Featured Image by Teen Wolf/MTV]