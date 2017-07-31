‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Premiere Date, Spoiler Update: New Season To Explore New Things And New Mythology

Once Upon a Time Season 7 is likely to feel like a different show, with a new location, new narrative, new characters, new antagonist, a new curse, and more new things. And the latest spoilers reveal that the new season is set to open more than one book, and Henry (Andrew J. West) is not the only author one will get to see.

Showrunners Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz tells Entertainment Weekly (EW) that Once Upon a Time Season 7 will go through multiple books, which means there will be one author for each book. Moreover, Horowitz says that new things and new mythologies are going to be explored.

“Different books have different mythologies, so it’s not like we’re going to tell the Author mythology the same way, or the Dark One mythology the same way. There’s going to be new things and new mythology to explore.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month at Comic-Con, it was revealed that Once Upon a Time Season 7 would have an urban setting. Familiar faces, along with new characters, will now dwell in Hyperion Heights and not in Storybrooke. In the densely populated Hyperion Heights, both fairy tale and non-fairy tale characters will live. And Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar), the wicked stepmother of Cinderella and the new antagonist of Once Upon a Time, will try to push the fairy tale characters out of their new dwelling place, according to executive producer David H. Goodman.

“We’re going to see in Hyperion Heights that the role Lady Tremaine has taken is very similar in terms of getting to the top, in terms of being a developer, who is this character who is trying to push out the fairy tale characters who are living in Hyperion Heights, gentrifying the neighborhood and bringing other people in.”

In a recent interview given to EW, the showrunners and executive producer Goodman revealed some more details. Goodman said that the three returning characters Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), Regina aka the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) would have different names in Hyperion Heights.

Kitsis confirmed that Henry would be visiting places from several storybooks. He also said “absolutely” when asked whether viewers would get to see the bonding between Henry and Hook. Horowitz said that the new season of Once Upon a Time would introduce other main couples besides Henry and his wife Cinderella (Dania Ramirez), and there would be new realms.

Speaking of Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), the main protagonist of the previous six seasons, Kitsis said that she would not return for more than one episode. Horowitz, on the other hand, said that the absence of some of the original cast members would be explained in the first few episodes. And according to Goodman, there would be references to the original story book throughout the season.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres on Friday, October 6 on ABC. Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Hyperion Heights.”

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]