Tori Roloff Thanks Fans For Support After Candid Breastfeeding Post

Over the weekend, Little People, Big World star — and new mom — Tori Roloff, took to Instagram to get candid about breastfeeding. It’s a struggle that many new moms have and Roloff wanted to bring attention to it and to let other moms know that they aren’t alone. Following her powerful post, Tori received a ton of positive feedback, leading her to post a video to her Instagram story, thanking her fans and followers for their support.

“Hey guys! I just wanted to say that the comments you guys are leaving on my last post about breastfeeding [are] just like, overwhelming. You guys are so sweet and I think it’s important as moms that we all support each other. We’re all doing what’s best for our kids and just doing the best we can — and that’s all we can do,” Tori said while filming herself and her 2-month-old son, Jackson, laying in bed.

As Tori talked into the camera on her phone, baby J was “hamming it up,” making all kinds of sweet, silly noises and trying to take over his mom’s post. At the end of her two videos, Tori calls out her little man for being all cute for the camera.

You can see Tori’s original post below.

Fans absolutely love seeing this side of Tori. It has been great to see her totally rock motherhood and take on the newest role in her life like a superstar. She has been sharing a ton of photos, videos, and stories about her baby boy’s growing and changing. Tori is very real and shares both the positives and the negatives, but manages to see the good in just about everything, except maybe that one time she got pooped on last week. It’s just one reason that fans really love her.

Tori’s husband, Zach Roloff, has also been adjusting well to being a dad. It’s clear to see that the two reality stars absolutely love each other and love their little boy. Their social media accounts have some of the most precious posts, and fans are very lucky to be brought along for the ride. Since Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus, fans are still able to watch Jackson grow up. This is especially awesome because so many people feel such a connection with the Roloff family.

???????? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Do you enjoy seeing Tori and Zach’s posts on social media? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]