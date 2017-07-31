Kris Jenner Poses In Sexy Bikini On Yacht In Greece

Kris Jenner will be turning 62 this November, but her body would make you think otherwise. Kris’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian, went to Instagram to share a picture of her mother taking a selfie in the mirror in a white bikini, captioned, “Kris Jenner looking like a snack! ???? I see you mommy!”

Jenner was on a trip with her boyfriend Corey Gamble in Greece. The pic was just one of many of the couple’s vacation in the south of France. She’s been sharing photos of food, hotel stays, and the views of the places she’s been traveling to.

Some of her friends like Tommy Hilfiger and celebrity designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard have been spotted on the trip with her as well. It seems like she has been having the time of her life as she looks relaxed and happy in all of her photos.

Kris and Corey have been together for almost three years now. He was the first person she dated after her relationship had ended with the now Caitlyn Jenner. The former couple was legally divorced in 2015.

Gamble is much younger than Kris, and last month the Daily Mail reported that sources close to the couple say the two “will never get married.”

Despite their reported age difference, Jenner’s bikini photos show why a guy Gamble’s age would lust after a woman like Kris at this point in her life.

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! ???? I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Kris has successfully managed the career of her daughter Kim Kardashian, while allowing her other children to gain exposure with the popular E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The show has produced 13 successful seasons and shows how the Kardashian-Jenner family interacts amongst one another. More importantly, it shows the glamorous lifestyle that the family lives and the things that are taking place in their personal and professional lives.

Jenner is scheduled to release her tell-all book soon and has revealed some of her steamy secrets that occurred during her famous relationships. One, in particular, had to do with cheating on the father of her first four children Rob Kardashian.

Kris was reportedly caught having passionate sex with her personal trainer Todd Waterman in Rob’s best friend’s gym. The story is just one of many that Jenner has to offer in the book.

Kardashians: An American Drama, is expected to be a hot topic for Kris Jenner, as most fans are interested learning more of her dirty secrets. Until then, they will have to sit back and enjoy her adventures in the south of France.

#naptime A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

[Featured Image by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images]