Paris Jackson And Macaulay Culkin Get Matching Tattoos, But What Do They Mean?

Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin reportedly got new tattoos on Saturday, but what’s the significance behind the spoons on their arms?
According to a report from E! Online, 36-year-old Culkin and his 19-year-old goddaughter were at the Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood on Saturday, getting inked, as photographers caught them on camera throughout the entire process. This came one day after Paris and Macaulay had briefly hung out, with the former Home Alone actor posing next to a portrait apparently drawn by Michael Jackson’s daughter, according to a report from the Inquisitr.
As noted by E! Online, Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin got matching spoon tattoos on their arms. And while neither Macaulay, nor Paris commented on the significance or meaning of their new ink, spoon tattoos usually represent a “chronic struggle.”
Offering its own theories, Radar Online wrote that the new tattoos could be a disturbing sign, due to the rampant rumors of Culkin’s past drug use; spoons, after all, could be used as drug paraphernalia. The publication, however, added that most fans believe the spoon tattoos are actually a reference to the “spoon theory.”
According to Healthline, the spoon theory is based on the essay of the same name by writer and lupus patient advocate Christine Miserandino, and operates on the concept of limited energy, with spoons serving as an energy unit for people with chronic illnesses. People who identify with the theory are affectionately known as “Spoonies,” and as Healthline observed, there are “hundreds and thousands” of social media posts from individuals who see themselves in this category.
the craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. i appreciate art, i always have. especially when that art means something to me. today i can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, i don't see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth. sure i will always carry my past with me, but i see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. they represent strength for me. i look back at my old self and then i look in the mirror, and i see a fighter looking back at me. i'll always keep fighting, and encouraging others to stay strong. we all go through hell every now and then but it makes us the warriors of love we were meant to be. so to anyone struggling, it gets better. you're not alone.
That said, there can be many possible meanings to Paris Jackson’s and Macaulay Culkin’s new tattoos. But with the pair choosing to play it coy with regards to the topic, one thing is for sure – the spoon on Paris’ inner arm adds to her growing body canvas. As of January of this year, Paris had more than 50 tattoos, the majority of which she got after turning 18 in April of 2016. According to People, most of her tattoos are tributes to late musicians such as John Lennon, David Bowie, Prince, and her own father, Michael Jackson.
