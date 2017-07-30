Shannon Beador Weight Loss: ‘RHOC’ Star Embarks On Girls Trip, Gets Applauded On Instagram

Shannon Beador appears to be seeing success in her efforts to drop the 40 pounds she gained after the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Sunday, July 30, the reality star and mother of three took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and one of her daughters embarking on a girls trip and right away, several of her fans and followers took notice of her slimmed-down face.

“NYC here we come! My first trip alone with Adeline!” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the photo, Shannon Beador and her daughter were seen posing together on a United Airlines flight.

After the Real Housewives of Orange County star posted the photo on her Instagram page, several fans commented about her noticeable weight loss. Although the photo didn’t show much, aside from Shannon Beador’s face, her fans and followers said that she was looking skinny and healthy.

Shannon Beador put on 40 pounds due to the stress of her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, especially the allegations of abuse made against her husband, David Beador, by her co-star and former friend, Vicki Gunvalson. As fans may recall, Gunvalson said Beador’s husband was abusive after his months-long affair with another woman years ago.

Shannon Beador denied that her husband was ever abusive towards her and claimed the issue led to stress and overeating. Since then, however, the reality star has been working out and eating better and according to her latest photos, she’s lost a substantial amount of weight.

Shannon Beador and David Beador went through hard times after his affair but chose to work through their marital trials and renewed their wedding vows during the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

