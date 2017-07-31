‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7, Episode 3 Recap Of ‘The Queen’s Justice’: Jon Snow And Daenerys Finally Meet

Here it is, the episode Game of Thrones fans have been waiting six seasons for: the meeting of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. How did it play out in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 7? You can find out below.

SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals details about Episode 3 (titled “The Queen’s Justice”) of Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 3 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 7 opens with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) arriving on the shores of Dragonstone. He is determined to get Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on his side. However, Daenerys will have none of it until Jon bends at the knee and swears his allegiance to her as the supreme ruler of Westeros. Jon insists he will keep his title of “King in the North.” He won’t even settle for “Warden of the North” and, so, an impasse occurs.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) tries his best to work between the two rulers, but to no avail in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 7. Although, he does manage to get Daenerys to allow Jon to mine for dragonglass on the island.

In the middle of all this, Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) nearly slips up and tells everyone about how Jon Snow defeated death and was brought back by Melisandre (Carice van Houten). Jon manages to get him to stop in time and Tyrion makes the assumption Davos was waxing lyrical and not talking literally.

Although Varys (Conleth Hill) already has his suspicions about why Melisandre does not want to be in the same room as Jon Snow, he warns her she probably should leave Westeros and never return. Melisandre insists she will be back one last time, though.

Daenerys also learns of Euron’s (Pilou Asbaek) defeat of Yara’s (Gemma Whelan) fleet and already she realizes her army may not be as strong as she originally thought. She’s not letting Jon know this, however. Nor will she reveal to him in this episode of Game of Thrones whether she believes him about the white walkers.

Speaking of Yara Greyjoy, she is taken hostage along with Ellaria (Indira Varma) and Ellaria’s daughter and presented to Cersei (Lena Headey) as a gift from Euron. Cersei is impressed and promises Euron she will be his bride once the war is won. She then proceeds to poison Ellaria’s daughter with the same type of poison Ellaria used to poison Cersei’s daughter.

Cersei then has an appointment with Braavos in Episode 7 of Game of Thrones Season 7. She needs money, and she needs it fast if she wants to win this war. Braavos are not sure they will help her though. But, as Cersei points out, Daenerys has knocked their wealth down somewhat on account of her stance on slavery. Cersei also insists she is a Lannister and will actually pay her debt. She has a plan, you see. Viewers have to wait until the end of Episode 7 before it is revealed, though.

Meanwhile, at Winterfell, Sansa is sorting out how much food they have there and how long it will last if all of the North has to shelter there with them. She is interrupted by the arrival of Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright). It is a tearful reunion for Sansa and she soon reminds Bran that he is the true heir of Winterfell. Bran knocks this out of the park though, as he is now the three-eyed raven. He proves this by talking about what Sansa had to endure up to this point. It is enough to unnerve her in the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

In the citadel, it appears Jorah (Iain Glen) has been miraculously healed by Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West). He is now free to go and return to Daenerys Targaryen’s side. Samwell expects a reward for this. Which he gets, sort of, by not being banished from the Citadel.

Meanwhile, back at Dragonstone, Daenerys and Tyrion are talking strategies. Casterly Rock is attacked, but Tyrion, having been in charge of the keep’s sewers, knows the perfect way to infiltrate it. This works, but Greyworm and the Unsullied are surprised there are not as many of the Lannister army as there should be in this episode of Game of Thrones. And, that is because they have attacked the Tyrells rather than stay behind and protect Casterly Rock against Tyrion.

This is where Cersei’s plan to pay back Braavos is revealed. The Tyrell’s have a huge gold mine and the Lannister’s plan to take it.

Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arrives and Olenna (Diana Rigg) greets him knowing she will not live to see another day in the Game of Thrones universe. While Cersei wanted all manner of torture to take out Olenna, Jaime brings a small vial of poison, because he is not as horrible as his sister is. Olenna takes the poison and then reveals to Jaime that she was the one who poisoned Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). She wants Jaime to take this piece of news back to Cersei.

What did you think of Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 7? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will return on Sunday, August 6, with Episode 4. This episode is titled “The Spoils of War,” according to Comic Book Movie.

You can view the trailer for Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7 below.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]