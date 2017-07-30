Selena Gomez And The Weeknd: He Reportedly Loves Her Natural Beauty

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are going strong and according to a new report, he’s a big fan of her latest music video.

On the heels of the release of “Fetish,” a source claims the 27-year-old “Starboy” singer “absolutely loves” Gomez’s edgy new video.

“He’s blown away by it—how raw and edgy it is, how [Selena Gomez] really went out on a limb, and how she really pushed the boundaries,” a source told Hollywood Life on July 30.

The insider went on to reveal that Selena Gomez doesn’t have to flash tons of flesh to look sexy. Instead, her boyfriend feels she’s the most seductive when she’s wearing no make-up at all.

The Hollywood Life source went on to reveal that while Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have already be dating for about six months, they are still just as hot for each other as they were when their relationship first began.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public on January 10 in Santa Monica, months after he split from model Bella Hadid. At the time, the couple was enjoying a dinner date at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

In the months that followed, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continued to be seen together in the U.S. and overseas.

Selena Gomez has been somewhat private about her relationship with The Weeknd, but judging by her many appearances at his recent concerts, she’s quite dedicated to their relationship.

Most recently, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen stepping out for a number of meals in Los Angeles in honor of her 25th birthday.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship came on the heels of Gomez’s three-month hiatus in 2016. As fans may recall, Gomez announced she was canceling her Revival World Tour in August of last year and remained out of the spotlight until November 2016, when she made her triumphant return at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Before Selena Gomez announced she would be taking some time off from her career, she and her former boyfriend Justin Bieber came to blows on Instagram after he shared an image of himself and Sofia Richie. Since then, the former couple, who as on and off for years, has been seemingly keeping their distance from one another.

