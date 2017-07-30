Adam Lind Misses Another Father/Daughter Dance, Chelsea Houska’s Husband Steps Up On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Adam Lind faced criticism online after missing his daughter Aubree’s father/daughter dance at school and according to a new sneak peek at Teen Mom 2, he hasn’t learned his lesson.

In a preview of tomorrow night’s new episode of the MTV reality show, Chelsea Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, who has become a fan favorite on the show, is seen driving with the 7-year-old ahead of her school dance and expressing his excitement to be her “date” later that night.

“Are you ready to go dancin’?!” DeBoer asks the child, according to a report by The Hollywood Gossip on July 28.

“I didn’t know it was tonight,” Aubree responds.

“Better bring your dancing shoes, ’cause it’s on,” he says.

Also in the Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Cole DeBoer is seen arriving home to Chelsea Houska and Aubree with two bouquets of flowers for his stepdaughter.

Adam Lind is rarely seen with his oldest daughter, Aubree. Instead, the child appears to spend the majority of her time with her mother, DeBoer, and her younger brother, 6-month-old Watson.

Following their breakup years ago, Chelsea Houska married Cole DeBoer and welcomed her second child while Adam Lind moved on with his now-ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur, the mother of his youngest daughter, 3-year-old Paislee.

A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Sep 10, 2016 at 1:04pm PDT

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind haven’t been on good terms in recent years and earlier this year, a report claimed Lind had quit the show due to the negative way in which he is portrayed in the series.

In February, a source spoke to Radar Online, claiming that because Adam Lind can’t win with MTV’s edits, he was planning to walk away from the show and focus on living a more private life away from the cameras.

A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

As Adam Lind stays away from the cameras, Chelsea Houska continues to document her life at home with her family. At the same time, she too has done her best to maintain some privacy and last year, she refused to have her wedding filmed for the show.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, their family, and their co-stars, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Adam Lind/Instagram]