Walker Stalker Con Is Heading To Australia, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Walker Stalker Con is the biggest Walking Dead conference. But, for Australian fans, it has been a matter of watching from afar as the event occurs mainly in the U.S. However, Australian fans can finally start preparing for their own Walker Stalker Con thanks to a recent announcement.

Australian fans had started to get their hopes up when the Twitter account for Walker Stalker Con started posting hints recently. Many fans signed up for the newsletter, and just this morning, the official announcement was made.

“After two sold-out events in London, and more than 30 star-studded events across the United States, Walker Stalker Con is coming to Australia!” the official email confirmed.

Along with the email, a guest list has already been announced for the Australian leg of Walker Stalker Con. Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Michael Cudlitz (Abraham), Alanna Masterson (Tara), Ross Marquand (Aaron), and Katelyn Nacon (Enid) are already confirmed guests. It is likely more guests will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

#WalkerStalkerAUS is coming. Event dates, guests + so much more coming your way on Sunday! https://t.co/1Z3Lboawa9 pic.twitter.com/SRP6tS42It — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) July 27, 2017

So, when will Walker Stalker Con hit Australian shores?

According to the website, Walker Stalker Con will arrive at Sydney first, on February 3 and 4 of next year, at the Sydney showgrounds. Melbourne will get their turn the following weekend, February 10 and 11, at the Melbourne showgrounds.

Australian Walking Dead fans can already sign up for early pre-sales by becoming a Frontier member here. Pre-sale ticket sales for Walker Stalker Con start on August 7, at 2 p.m. AEST, and concludes on August 8 at 2 p.m. AEST. These sales are limited to four tickets per purchaser, per show, with a maximum of two VIP Packages in one transaction.

If you miss this sale, regular tickets go on sale on August 10 at 2 p.m. AEST. Ticket prices will start from $79.90 for a single day general admission ticket. But, at the other end of the spectrum, if you want the exclusive Platinum VIP treatment, you will need $1,949. In between these price ranges, there are a variety of ticket opportunities ranging from general admission to VIP experiences. Once again, when purchasing tickets, please be aware that only 10 tickets can be bought per purchaser, per show, with a maximum of four VIP Packages in one transaction.

AUS! @WalkrStalkrCon, the #1 event for all things un-dead, is coming to Syd + Melb in Feb: https://t.co/UdiCjRb5Rl pic.twitter.com/2Q5FGpumDT — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) July 30, 2017

Walker Stalker Con will include the following activities for fans.

Free celebrity Q&A panel sessions led by stars of The Walking Dead

FX, the home of The Walking Dead in Australia, is offering sanctuary to all who visit, in a heavily themed compound filled with activations to keep the walkers at bay and fans of the series entertained.

Escape The Biters activation – Those up for the challenge can follow in the footsteps of the show’s survivors and walk, run or crawl through a house on the hunt for supplies, avoid the zombies and get out ASAP.

A team of incredibly talented tattoo and graphic artists, helmed by celebrity tattoo artist Chris 51 (A&E’s Epic Ink, GeeksterInk Legends).

Vendors who deal in the comic, entertainment, zombie and other genres and industries.

Zombies and cosplayers roam the convention floor, making for interactive experiences attendees will never forget.

So, who is planning to attend Australia's very first Walker Stalker Con next year?

[Featured Image by Walker Stalker Con/Frontier]