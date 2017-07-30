Brad And Angelina Split News: Insider Says Brangelina’s Friendship Chances ‘Slim’ At Best

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appeared to have a good marriage during their Brangelina days before it ended in a bitter split. However, a new report out suggests Brad and Angelina’s chances of maintaining a decent friendship are slim to none after divorce.

Brad and Angelina’s relationship was as storied as Hollywood relationships come. Fans the world over swooned over the couple as if they were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — United States-style. Their love affair came crumbling down nearly a year ago and things have gone from sad to ugly as their split plays out in the public.

Hollywood Life lays claim to an “exclusive” report that shows the divorce proceedings painfully unraveling by the minute as Angelina finalizes her split from Brad. According to an unnamed companion close to Pitt and Jolie, the friendship the couple once celebrated may never come around again and they are likely better off not holding out for any possibility in the foreseeable future.

“She’s finally feeling like there’s light at the end of the tunnel. The kids are a lot more settled now and getting used to not having their dad there the whole time. They’ve adapted to their new routine, and Angelina and Brad are in a much better place. They are able to talk civilly now, and a lot of the anger has dissipated, but they are still very far from being good friends. It’s unlikely they will ever get to that stage again.”

By all accounts, Angelina is dictating the pace of her healing and how she processes the shocking breakup from Brad. A large part of how she copes with the split has to do with her kids; they are not only her “priority,” but also are her strength to help Jolie assimilate in a world without Pitt.

Brad and Angelina are co-parents of six children: 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 12-year-old Zahara, 9-year-old Vivienne, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax and 9-year-old Knox. As some pointed out, Angelina could easily hire nannies to help her with mommy duties since Brad is no longer among the household.

HL wrote that it’s more important for the actress and doting mom to put her career on the back burner to be a full time parent.”She’s even happy to have photographers take pictures of her and the kids out in the world, as it proves that “she is a good mom first and a movie star second,” the source added.

Angelina is featured in the September 2017 issue of Vanity Fair magazine. During the interview, Jolie opened up about her split and Bell’s palsy diagnosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition “causes sudden weakness in your facial muscles. This makes half of your face appear to droop. Your smile is one-sided, and your eye on that side resists closing.”

For many people, Bell’s palsy is self-limiting, meaning symptoms normally clear within weeks without aggressive treatment. However, some people may have issues for the duration of their life.

It’s unclear if Brad and Angelina will reconcile their divorce. Although the news of their split is sobering to many fans, some expressed hope of at least a friendly relationship. Based on comments from fans, the least Pitt and Jolie can do is have a friendship — if nothing else, for the sake of the kids.

