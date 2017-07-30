Jade Roper Tolbert Talks Thinking She Would Never Get Married, Have Babies As She Enjoys Baby Shower

Jade Roper Tolbert met Tanner Tolbert on Bachelor in Paradise and fell in love. This couple has been doing great, and the fans love them together. Now they are expecting their first child. People shared that Jade Roper Tolbert is being very open about how she didn’t expect to ever get married or have children, but it all worked out for her.

Jade just her very girly themed baby shower with friends and family at The Garland in North Hollywood, California. While giving her toast at the baby shower, Jade explained that she told herself that she wasn’t going to cry, but she ended up doing it anyway. Jade actually wished that Tanner had been there and said, “This is really awesome. I really never thought I was going to get married someday, let alone have a child, so [it] is really special [that] you’re all here. Thank you so much!”

She admits to always wanting to be a mom but also having concerns over it. Jade’s parents ended up divorced, and this was something she never wanted to do to her own children. She admits that she closed herself off to the idea of love for a bit. Jade went on to explain that she feels blessed and that everything just felt so right for them.

Jade’s shower had a lot of Bachelor Alumni there. Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Ashley Iaconetti, and Kristina Schulman were all at the big event. Carly and Jade are very close, so that isn’t surprising at all. They had a nice three-course brunch at the event. They also had a cute area for everyone to take their own pics. Jade admits that being a new mom, she doesn’t know everything she needs. One thing she got was Little One Must Have’s Lounge gave her all the baby essentials from Medela, UPPAbaby, Solly Baby, Munchkin, Ergobaby Carrier, and more.

Tanner and Jade are having a little girl. Jade admits that she can’t wait until she can put her daughter on her chest for the first time and she is actually looking forward to the bond that going through labor and delivery with her husband will give them. Jade and Tanner couldn’t be happier about their little girl, and the fans can’t wait to see her once she is born. You will also get to see the couple when Carly and Evan Bass’ wedding airs. ABC filmed the big event, but hasn’t announced when it will air yet.

Are you surprised to hear that Jade Roper Tolbert never thought she would have children? Do you feel like Jade and Tanner are a great couple? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]